NBC announces a Betty White primetime tribute special

In moving from television in the 1940s and ’50s to late-in-life media stardom on contemporary sitcoms and on “Saturday Night Live” (with some plum movie roles in between), White was perennially able to shift gears. She brought the best of an irreducible public persona — sparkling and witty, even or especially as dim or deluded characters — to a breadth of projects that offered her chances to show different sides of her talent. Her gifts recalled the best of an era of Hollywood in which charm reigned supreme; placing those gifts in a modern context provided a counterpoint that keeps fans fascinated by White practically to the century mark.

