ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Jeopardy! becomes TV's highest-rated non-sports show this season amid Amy Schneider's win streak

Primetimer
Primetimer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The iconic game show is averaging...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 2

Related
Primetimer

Jeopardy! should be retired because of the proliferation of winning streaks -- or the five-win rule should be brought back

"Jeopardy! has lost the spirit that made it an American institution," says Tom Nichols. "I am not the first to notice that the show, like other formerly amateur pursuits in America, has become professionalized and mostly closed to the casual player. It is no longer a show that celebrates the smarts of the average citizen; it is now a showcase for people who prep and practice, who enter the studio determined not to shine for a day or even a week but to beat the game itself. This, combined with the abolition back in 2003 of the long-standing rule that you must retire after five wins, has created long streaks where a few players over time crush the daylights out of the sacrificial lambs who have no real chance of beating the reigning champ without either a dash of luck or an unforced error." Nichols points out that returning champions with winning streaks have a huge advantage, having become comfortable on camera and mastering the clicker. "Watch the veterans play after they’ve won a few games. They have cracked the code, which, as paradoxical as it seems, includes completely ignoring the host," says Nichols. "The losers—again, you can watch this happen—are very focused on looking at the host, but the winners are looking at the board. They’re reading ahead, forming an answer, and waiting for the light to go on. In my best moments on the show, it was me and the board, that little light, the buzzer, and nothing else. If you’ve done all this even two or three times, new players are at an instant disadvantage. No one wants to play against a returning champ." Nichols adds: "Jeopardy! used to be a spirited, and limited, competition among ordinary Americans. Now we watch because we want to see James or Matt or Amy squash a passel of newbies every week, hapless victims for whom victory is mathematically out of reach within 20 minutes. This doesn’t reflect well on our culture. Bring in more people and make it about watching your friends and neighbors again."
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

Amy Schneider is 4th 'Jeopardy!' Contestant to Win More Than $1 Million

Amy Schneider is on a roll ... she just became the 4th player in "Jeopardy!" history to rake in more than $1 mil in non-tournament play, and she's still in the game!!!. Amy, the first transgender contestant to qualify for the show's Tournament of Champions, won her 28th game on the show that aired Friday night, taking her winnings north of $1M ... to be specific, $1,019,001.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Show#Yellowstone National Park#60 Minutes
Primetimer

Discovery+ adding reruns of foreign Real Housewives shows, The Biggest Loser and Queer Eye for the Straight Guy as part of a deal with NBC Universal

The first season of The Biggest Loser reboot, Flipping Out Seasons 7-11, American Ninja Warrior Season 12 and Season 6 and 7 of Top Chef Canada are already live on Discovery+ as part of the licensing deal. Coming soon are Real Housewives of Cheshire, Real Housewives of Johannesburg and Real Housewives of Melbourne, as well as the Atlanta, Los Angeles and Miami editions of WAGS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
Primetimer

Fox pushed back Monarch's premiere to the fall due to not only the pandemic, but because of creative changes

“We’ve completed about five episodes, but when we made the showrunner change, there were some creative changes that were coming along with it that we’re implementing into the episodes that are really exciting,” Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn told Deadline of deciding not to have the country music dynasty drama premiere after the Jan. 30 NFC Championship Game. “We want to ensure that we’re able to do it and give our partners the time to implement them, so it’s all born out of setting the show up for success, and we’re really excited about it”
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

‘Jeopardy!’ Just Passed ’60 Minutes’ to Become the Most-Watched Non-Sports Show on TV

“Jeopardy!” is in no ratings jeopardy at all, 14 months after the passing of the syndicated show’s longtime and beloved host Alex Trebek. Over the week of Dec. 27, 2021-Jan. 2, 2021, the Sony quiz show surpassed CBS’ stalwart newsmagazine “60 Minutes” to become the most-watched non-sports program on TV, according to Nielsen numbers reported earlier this week. It’s not just the first time this season that has happened, it’s the first time in at least three decades.
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

Jeopardy!'s interim boss would like to stick around as Amy Schneider and sports-style analytics have helped boost ratings

"A new top producer is hyping the streaks and pushing an approach that treats Jeopardy! more like a sport," reports The Wall Street Journal's John Jurgensen. "Michael Davies, a 55-year-old game-show guru known for Who Wants To Be a Millionaire, stepped in after the ouster of producer-turned-host Mike Richards. Mr. Davies is updating Jeopardy! with game stats typically seen on live sports broadcasts and data—tracking contestants’ clicks of their hand buzzers—that superfans have long craved. All this has helped push Jeopardy! to 9.2 million total same-day viewers on average in its current season, according to Nielsen data. That is up 7% from the same period last season, and a return to numbers associated with late host Alex Trebek. The show is capturing the biggest audience of any program on TV outside of sports." Jurgensen notes Davies "is using a playbook for Jeopardy! that has worked for other pop-culture franchises: superserve hard-core fans, and broader audiences will follow. For a game show rooted in facts, geeking out is on brand." Last week Davies introduced a sports-style box score to be published after every game. Davies, who only signed on for this season, tells the Journal: "I would find it very difficult to leave now." As for the hosting search, Jurgensen reports the fate of Mayim Bialik's Fox sitcom Call Me Kat will play a role in who hosts Jeopardy! full-time. But what could potentially happen is either Bialik or Jennings becoming full-time host. Whoever doesn't get the main job would host primetime specials and Jeopardy! spinoffs. ALSO: Amy Schneider on becoming Jeopardy! host: "It would certainly be a cool experience. It’s a lot harder than it looks...I‘d certainly consider it if somebody asked."
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

NBC delays American Song Contest over COVID concerns with a live audience, sets AGT: Extreme's premiere in its place

The ambitious U.S. take on the legendary Eurovision Song Contest is set to kick off its eight-week run on March 21. American Song Contest was originally scheduled to premiere on Feb. 21. Instead, AGT: Extreme will premiere on that date and run for four weeks. AGT: Extreme was able to complete its season this month after stuntman Jonathan Goodwin's scary injury last October resulted in a production shutdown.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Ratings: The Neighborhood, NCIS Lead Non-NFL Fare; Joe Eyes Audience Low

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s coverage of the Rams/Cardinals NFL Wild Card game averaged 10.4 million total viewers and a 2.2 demo rating, obviously leading Monday in both measures. Over on CBS, The Neighborhood (5.6 mil/0.6), Bob Hearts Abishola (5.3 mil/0.5) and NCIS (7 mil/0.5) all grew in audience, with The Neighborhood also ticking up in the demo. NCIS: Hawai’i (4.8 mil/0.4) dropped a handful of eyeballs. The CW’s 4400 returned to a best-since-premiere 457,000 viewers, and a 0.1 demo rating. NBC’s latest Kenan double pump (averaging 1.5 mil/0.3), That’s My Jam (1.9 mil/0.4) and Ordinary Joe (1.34 mil/0.2) each dropped some viewers while steady in the demo, with Joe hitting a new audience low ahead of next week’s finale. Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.
NFL
Primetimer

Manningcast had a surprisingly small audience for its season finale on Monday night

Only 1.419 million of the 23.1 million viewers who watched the Cardinals-Rams playoff game tuned in for Peyton and Eli Manning's alternative broadcast on ESPN2. That's a "paltry" 6.1% of the total audience, notes Mike Florio of NBC Sports' ProFootballTalk. "As previously mentioned, at some point the bean counters at Disney need to ask whether the financial investment is justified by the performance," says Florio. "Unless the Manningcast is actually resulting in more people watching the games, the alternate telecast creates presumably significant expenses (the Mannings surely don’t do anything for peanuts, nor should they) and limited additional revenue. They’re under contract for two more years. Amazon reportedly would like to pilfer Peyton and Eli for Thursday Night Football. At some point, ESPN quite possibly will say, 'Feel free.'" ALSO: Eli Manning was the Manningcast's breakout star.
NFL
goodhousekeeping.com

Why Amy Schneider's Winning Streak on 'Jeopardy!' Would've Never Happened 20 Years Ago

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider is an unstoppable force. Hailing from California by way of Ohio, the engineering manager has won 33 consecutive games since her streak began on November 17. Her latest win marks yet another broken record — surpassing James Holzhauer’s 32 games — and brings her closer to Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings’ historic 74 games. But at one point in the long-running quiz show, none of these Jeopardy! contestants would've had the opportunity to get this far in the game because of a rule against long winning streaks.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy