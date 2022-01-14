State receives $38M for Arlington’s West TN Veterans Nursing Home

The Department of Veterans Affairs announced Friday it has awarded a final grant totaling $38.1 million to the State of Tennessee for the new West Tennessee Veterans Nursing Home in Arlington.

The federal assistance will be used towards the estimated $70 million construction cost of the home that has been planned for years.

David Kustoff

“This announcement is a major accomplishment for veterans in West Tennessee,” U.S. Rep. David Kustoff, R-Germantown, said in a prepared statement. He added the 126-bed facility “will be a lifeline for our veterans and their families.”

He thanked Gov Bill Lee, Arlington Mayor Mike Wissman, county Commissioner Amber Mills, and local leaders for continued leadership on the important effort.

The skilled nursing facility will sit on 28.6 acres at 5240 Elm Park St. south of the Tennessee Developmental Center and the Arlington Sportsplex. The one-story project will also include a community center, bistro, large gathering areas, an activity room, therapy space, library, and a community garden. The property includes plenty of room for additional units if needed.

Mike Wissman

“We couldn’t be any happier to see the West Tennessee Veterans Home finally begin construction after so many years,” Wissman said in the announcement about the grant. “Communities and volunteers from nearby counties all helped through a grass roots campaign to help fund the local portion, and Arlington is fortunate to be the location to help take much needed care of so many veterans in the region.”

The facility will benefit veterans, their spouses and Gold Star parents. An estimated 65,000 to 75,000 veterans live in Shelby, Fayette and Tipton counties. The Arlington facility will join other Tennessee veterans’ homes in Humboldt, Clarksville, Murfreesboro, Knoxville, and Cleveland.

“We are deeply grateful to the nearly half-million veterans living in Tennessee today,” Lee said. “This new facility will ensure accessible, high-quality care for veterans who call West Tennessee home, and I thank the local, state and federal partners who worked to bring this tremendous resource to Arlington and the surrounding communities.”

A groundbreaking on construction could happen in March, and the facility might be open by early 2024.