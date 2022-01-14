Bismarck Police Department brings back coffee social with the community

The Bismarck Police Department met with residents to get to know one another while having a warm cup of coffee on Friday.

The department brought back the Coffee with a Cop program after not having one in some time.

The police and community members talked about a wide range of subjects ranging from community concerns to favorite sports teams.

The purpose is to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.

“Here at the Bismarck PD, we want to be able to show the community that we are human, and that we are here to listen, and we’re here to care, and we’re here to protect and serve,” said Community Engagement Officer Caitlin Horne.

Horne also said that the department wants to show the best reflection despite bad publicity happening with other police departments nationwide.

Horne adds that plans are in development for more community involvement events as the year unfolds.

