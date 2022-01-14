Career strategist shares tips on making a change

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nearly 4 out of 10 workers in the U.S. are looking to make a job switch in the coming year, according to a survey from Fidelity Investments. If you’re considering a career pivot and not sure how to play your next move, Career Strategist Julie Bauke said a good starting point is to think, plan and execute.

“It’s like any good project. You start with the end in mind, when you say, ‘I want to get a better job,’ when you say, ‘I want to move to a better career,’ what does that mean for you? So you’ve got to get super specific and get very clear on what that looks like, and then step back and plan backwards,” said Bauke. “In other words, if this is where I want to end up, how do I write my resume, my LinkedIn profile? Who do I connect with? How do I tell my story? In other words, where do I put my fishing pole. And that’s what a lot of people fail to do, is they just go out and start, you know, throwing stuff against the wall and hoping something lands, which is not a good strategy in any area of these areas of our lives.”

Bauke said one mistake she sees people make is starting before they know what they’re looking for.

“Sometimes, we are so miserable where we are that we just want to do anything else to make the pain go away. And so we make kind of a stupid joke into something that’s not going to be any better,” explained Bauke. “The first thing you want to do if you’re unhappy at work is figure out what’s not working where you are, what do you want more of less of and never again and how can you get it.”

Sometimes, it’s just a matter of speaking up. She points out you might get a change without leaving your company.

“In general, you like your organization, but you’ve grown stale in your role, and you want to move into maybe a different role or just just change up your job a little bit, start where you are and have those conversations where you are,” Bauke said.

Bauke said to find a good fit and don’t be afraid to get out from behind the computer and connect with people.

“We overly rely on technology versus really leverage the relationships we have and connecting with others who might be able to help us get our foot in the door. And our over reliance on technology, it’s a really easy trap to fall into, especially if you’re super busy in other parts of our lives,” said Bauke. “And what happens is, it’s just lots of frustration, because everybody else is doing the same thing. And your resume might very well never be seen, even if you are the perfect person for the job. And so connecting with people, getting out in front, getting out from behind your computer screen and really getting clear on what you want and getting out there and communicating it.”

Even if you aren’t leaving your job, other people calling it quits could change the way your company works for the better.

“I think if we could change that number of the number of people who are unhappy at work, if we could really change that, I think that would lift. I think that would lift company performance. I think that would lift health, wealth and relationships. And so I think there’s a real societal benefit to people moving on and becoming happier at work that maybe we haven’t considered.”

Though many are dissatisfied at their current workplace, there are signs some are feeling hopeful about the upcoming year. According to Fidelity Investments , this year, more than 6 in 10 (62%) Americans feel optimistic about the future despite the unknown, and 72% are confident they’ll be in a better financial position in 2022.

