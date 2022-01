Two of the most famous and most successful WWE wrestlers of the last 20 years, are surely Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle, respectively, current WWE Champion and a WWE Hall of Famer. If the first still fights at very high levels in the rings of the number one company in the world of pro-wrestling, the second has now retired from competitions for a few years, with his last sad match that came against Baron Corbin, in that of Wrestlemania, with fans and insiders alike being quite embittered by this fairly anonymous career ending.

WWE ・ 15 HOURS AGO