The Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh seems to be over, and oddsmakers believe that Mike Tomlin could potentially be leaving with him as well. Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag released odds this week for the likeliest candidates to be named the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Fourteen total candidates were listed, and the longtime Steelers coach Tomlin surprisingly had the fourth-best odds at 7-1.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO