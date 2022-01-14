ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers honor Daniel head coach Jeff Fruster

By Pete Yanity
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

Daniel’s Jeff Fruster is this year’s Carolina Panthers High School Coach Of The Year.

Fruster was surprised with the award at the school’s gym Friday morning as his players, colleagues, and family were there to celebrate.

The Panthers also make a $2,000.00 donation to Daniel Athletics and Fruster is now a candidate for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach Of The Year.

