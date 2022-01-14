1 person dead after car slams into building in southeast Houston, police say
At least one person is dead after a car struck a building in southeast Houston.The crash happened at about 4 p.m. in the 11100 block of Cullen Boulevard. Initial information from police is that a car left the roadway and hit a building. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Details surrounding who the deceased victim is or if anyone else was injured were not immediately available. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
