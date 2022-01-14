Wisconsin DHS reports a new record of COVID-19 cases
MADISON - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) broke a new record with 19,783 new cases of...www.wjfw.com
MADISON - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) broke a new record with 19,783 new cases of...www.wjfw.com
so they are saying by these numbers everyone in Wisconsin has had covid.since this thing started. simple math really. 5.822.millon people in Wisconsin. at 11,000 people a day for a month is 330,000 people. that's 1.2 million people in 4 months. this has been going on for 3 years now. so this is saying I went in and got tested at least. Wich iv never had a antifreeze stick shoved up my nose. and still have not gotten covid. travel all the time between Minnesota and Wisconsin. no mask no shot. by the numbers between Wisconsin and Minnesota I should be in the hospital and or dead by now
Comments / 5