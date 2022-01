BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts released its COVID-19 data on Tuesday for the first time in five days following a long holiday weekend. On the surface, it showed more than 56,000 new COVID cases reported over the few days. But a closer look at the information reveals that COVID-19 trends in Massachusetts have taken a steep turn for the better. “New cases that come in are getting added to dates that have passed long ago,” Dr. Shira Doron of Tufts Medical Center explained. “Cases are attributed to the date on which the test was performed. So, the dates you are no longer looking...

