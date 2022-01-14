Four IRS tools to use when filing your taxes this year to help speed up your refund

FILING your taxes can be a time-consuming process, but it doesn't need to be.

Below are a few tools that can help make filing your taxes faster and easier in order to speed up your potential refund.

The IRS has rounded up important tools to help you before, during and after you've filed your taxes

Interactive Tax Assistant

The Interactive Tax Assistant (ITA) is a tool that provides answers to several tax law questions specific to your individual circumstances.

The tool can answer general tax law questions, including helping to determine if a type of income is taxable or if someone is eligible to claim certain credits and deductions.

If you are having trouble accessing the ITA, there are some videos on YouTube that show you how to navigate it.

IRS Free File

The IRS Free File Program is a public-private partnership between the IRS and many tax preparation and filing software industry leaders who provide their brand-name products for free.

To be able to file for free, you must begin your filing option at IRS.gov.

If you start at a company's website, you will not be given the same benefits.

From there, you will be directed to the IRS partner’s website to create a new account or log in to an existing account.

Once you are in your account, you will be able to file your return for free. This tool is great because it is fast and saves you money.

It is important to know that once you have filed your return, you will receive a confirmation email from the IRS.

If you do not get a confirmation email, you may be on a fraudulent site.

IRS Online Account

An IRS online account is a helpful tool to have because it will help you stay updated on information regarding your taxes.

There is also a new "authorization" option in the online account.

This feature allows taxpayers to control who can represent them before the IRS or view their tax records.

With this feature, individuals can also approve and electronically sign power of attorney and tax information authorization requests from their tax professional.

Where’s My Refund?

"Where's My Refund" is a great tool to keep track of your refund after you have submitted your tax return.

The tool tracks your refund's progress through three stages:

Return Received

Refund Approved

Refund Sent

It's also updated every 24 hours, usually overnight, so you only need to check once a day.

When you file in 2022, the Sun reveals why your tax return might be smaller and why some 2021 tax refunds are delayed until this year.

The Sun also explains the four things to know about Social Security tax.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS