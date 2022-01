We have a crucial game in the girls half of the Scioto Vlley Conference basketball race coming up for you tonight on 94-Country-WKKJ and the iHeartradio App..first place Adena travels to second-place Unioto, our coverage starts at 6:15...also tonight, Westfall visits Paint Valley, Piketon goes to Zane Trace, and Southeastern is at Huntington......last night in girls play, on 1590 WSRW Hillsboro beat West Union 49-to-33. In Wednesday boys action, on Buckeye Country 105-point-5, Fairfield Union beat Washington Court House 53-to-47, Chillicothe a 68-to-61 ovetime winner at Vinton County on 1490 WBEX.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 10 HOURS AGO