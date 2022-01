The Pleasantville city council met in special session on Tuesday. The council unanimously approved amending zoning for Stubbs Commercial Plat 1 with no restrictions. The council was also awarded a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant for their State Street water main project from the Iowa Economic Development Authority and entered into an agreement with Simmering-Cory for grant administrative services. The council is hoping to begin the water main project this summer. They also hired a full-time deputy clerk.

7 DAYS AGO