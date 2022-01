AJ and Gillie Jones got engaged in early 2020. Instead of having a lavish wedding, they asked their families to invest the funds intended for the nuptials into a movie. The film, which marks AJ’s directorial debut (he also wrote the script and stars) and Gillie’s first feature acting role, was shot over a 21-day period, in a state park just outside of Orlando, Florida. When the crew wrapped, the couple said their vows on set.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO