This is my first opportunity to officially introduce myself, at least in first-person, as the San Diego Business Journal’s new editor-in-chief. I grew up in Colorado and have been a reporter and editor for nearly four decades. I’ve worked at newspapers in Colorado, California, Hawaii and Japan, and joined the Business Journal in August as a reporter and special section editor after moving to San Diego to be closer to my daughter, a freshman at SDSU.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO