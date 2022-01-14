ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By lauren Woodzicka
lawrentian.com
 6 days ago

Variety

HBO’s ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Features a Tamped-Down, Dazzling Bridget Everett: TV Review

In the new series “Somebody Somewhere,” Bridget Everett’s character isn’t pleased when her friend Joel (Jeff Hiller), a gay man having a crisis, shares his vision board. “Dream all you want, Joel, but this is the future,” she declares, gesturing at the beige room around her to indicate the world they’re doomed to inhabit. “We’re in our 40s. And it hasn’t happened yet, has it? It hasn’t happened for you, it hasn’t happened for me — and that’s because it’s not going to happen.” It’s a moment of nihilism on a comedy that finds a way to grace only after establishing...
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ Season 2: TV Review

The second season of Euphoria is preoccupied with a timeworn moral sentiment. “I don’t know if I’m a good person,” one character says tearfully during the first episode. “You’re not the good guy,” another exasperatedly declares later in the season. “I did not say you are not a good girl,” bemoans another. What makes a person “good” or “bad” might seem like a stodgy concern for a show whose popularity is built on a bleak and hyper-stylized portrayal of Gen Z antics. But futilely chasing an absolute answer is a rather fitting endeavor for the misguided, and stress-inducing, teen characters at...
Variety

The CW’s ‘Naomi’ Upends the Typical Superman Mythos With Flair: TV Review

Even though high schooler Naomi (Kaci Walfall) tells us in her opening voiceover that “everyone has a superhero origin story,” hers immediately looks different enough from most on TV to stand apart. For one, she follows in the footsteps of Javincia Leslie as The CW’s second Black woman to lead a DC superhero show, albeit one as different from “Batwoman” in tone and storyline as can be. From executive producers Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship — and with canny, fluid pilot direction by Amanda Marsalis — the CW series feels something like if “Superman” blended up weekly comics with the...
Cult of Mac

Stream El Deafo and take a sensory journey to empathyville [Apple TV+ review]

Apple TV+’s newest animated kids show is all about accessibility. El Deafo, based on the book by Cece Bell, focuses on a little girl who loses her hearing just before the start of school. She goes on misadventures as she learns to navigate the world with the help of her imaginary superhero alter ego. And she learns to love herself in the process.
imdb.com

Fox’s New Sitcom ‘Pivoting’ Comes at a Particularly Timely Moment: TV Review

Covid-19 doesn’t seem to exist in the world of “Pivoting,” but it doesn’t have to for the show’s premise to ring true to life as we now know it. While the idea of seizing the day is nothing new, reevaluating your life and direction in light of a loved one’s death is, to say the least, a pretty relatable concept right now. For creator Liz Astrof to tackle that scenario, not to mention through a comedic lens, is a sharp and timely idea for a series, even if it’s not entirely clear what that series.
SFGate

‘Archive 81’ Is a Goofy, Inconsistent Horror Drama: TV Review

In a landscape filled with projects of portentous self-seriousness, perhaps there’s something refreshing about a project that stands proudly in its willingness to simply attempt to be deliriously, dizzily nuts. So it is with “Archive 81,” a new “found-footage” horror series on Netflix executive produced by “The Boys” and...
thepostathens.com

TV Review: Here’s every episode of Netflix’s ‘Queer Eye’ season 6, ranked

Another season of Netflix’s Queer Eye is here, and the Fab Five are proving that, like the show’s theme song says, “All things just keep getting better.”. Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness (or JVN) have returned to help some heroes. This time, the five are in Austin, Texas, where y’all means all. This season, there’s a great range of heroes from all walks of life helped by the incredible Queer Eye hosts, and almost every episode provides a tear-jerking moment.
Stamford Advocate

Freeform’s ‘Single Drunk Female’ Is a Wry Comedy About Recovery: TV Review

Freeform’s new series “Single Drunk Female” does something impressive: Without leaning too hard on mordancy or gallows humor, it finds the funny in recovery. Notionally, the process of getting sober is one of the more punishing things a person can do, requiring self-reflection and consideration of the ways one’s behavior has harmed others. There’s raw material in this for drama, perhaps, but comedy of anything but the most mordant kind seems something less than intuitive. Which makes the brightly upbeat but clear-eyed “Single Drunk Female” a welcome addition to the TV landscape.
wearemoviegeeks.com

Iskander series seasons 1 and 2 – TV Review

Season 2 of Topic’s original TV series ISKANDER debuts Thursday, Jan. 13, with the entire season 1 also available for streaming starting on that date. The four-episode debut season of ISKANDER, a crime drama from French TV, delivers a solid mystery in an exotic setting – French Guyana.
Daily Evergreen

TV Show Review: Fly on the wall more noteworthy than ‘Hype House’

I was perusing Netflix the other day, as one does when they have nothing better to do. There, I stumbled across a reality television show titled “Hype House.”. Now, I usually avoid any and all reality television because of its lack of authenticity. But I was bored, so I clicked on the trailer.
New Haven Register

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Is All Incident, Little Drama: TV Review

Netflix allows you to control not just what you watch, but how rapidly you do. You can stream their shows 1.25 or 1.5 times more rapidly than their creators meant them to be seen; an hourlong show becomes 45 minutes. (You can also slow Netflix down, should you desire.) It was only in watching the new batch of “Ozark” episodes — the first half of the drama’s last season, with a final set to arrive at a date to be named later — that I understood why someone might use them.
Laredo Morning Times

Julian Fellowes’ ‘The Gilded Age’ Conjures a Bygone World: TV Review

There’s a scene on HBO’s new series “The Gilded Age” in which Carrie Coon, playing the aspirant socialite Bertha Russell, lectures one of her rivals. Bertha has the money to break into the whirl of New York City life in 1882, but lacks the intangible social class that would allow her to truly fit in. No matter: One of the women who has spurned Bertha has come to ask her for a favor, and Bertha decides to deliver a lesson instead. “I hesitate to teach the basics, but life is like a bank account,” she declares. “You cannot write a check without first making a deposit.”
Ars Technica

Review: Fraggle Rock on Apple TV+ is the Muppet series Disney+ wishes it had

The video-streaming world has long suffered from content fragmentation, and modern-day Muppet access is no exception. If you want to revel in all things Jim Henson, you'll need subscriptions to no less than three streamers: Disney+ (which has the most Henson films and series), HBO Max (which has a lock on Sesame Street), and Apple TV+. In a fairer cosmos, a unified Henson+ service would let fans feast upon the entire Muppet-verse like giddy Cookie Monsters. Alas.
IndieWire

‘As We See It’ Review: Amazon Prime Drama Has Strong Cast but Dated Representation

There’s a term I use regarding disability in media called “caretaker entertainment.” It’s generally in reference to a show or movie where the viewpoints of nurses, parents, siblings, and other caretakers are prioritized and utilized as a means of accessing entry to the otherwise opaque world of the disabled. It’s also a means of prioritizing creative’s stories who maybe aren’t disabled, but have experience living with those who are. “As We See It” follows three twenty-somethings living on the spectrum. Jack (Rick Glassman) is a highly intelligent web designer struggling for financially stability after his father (Joe Mantegna) reveals he has...
TechRadar

Hisense U7G Series Quantum ULED TV review

Available in 55, 65 and 75-inch sizes, the Hisense U7G is a gaming-focused 4K Android TV featuring a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Auto Latency Mode, Variable Refresh Rate and Game Pro Mode to improve input lag. For gamers looking for a purpose built 4K television that won’t break the budget, this Android TV can hang tough with current-gen gaming consoles.
eaglenationonline.com

Review: “Hawkeye” surprises viewers in fun TV show

Author’s Note: This review contains minor spoilers for “Hawkeye.”. The one Marvel TV show I wasn’t excited for was “Hawkeye.” I didn’t care much about Clint Barton, played by Jeremy Renner, who is the superhero Hawkeye. However, the moment I saw the trailer, I knew I’d love it. The Christmas theme and the dynamic between newcomer Kate Bishop and Clint that was shown in the short trailer somehow already had me hooked.
The Independent

Review: TV star Bertinelli pens compelling 'Enough Already'

“Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today” by Valerie Bertinelli (Mariner Books)Valerie Bertinelli has been in the public eye for going on a half-century. She exploded onto the scene in 1975, delighting television audiences as the bubbly and precocious teenager Barbara Cooper in the pioneering sitcom “One Day at a Time.” In the decades since, Bertinelli has starred in other hit shows (“Hot in Cleveland” and “Touched by an Angel”), hosted an Emmy Award-winning Food Network program and written multiple best-selling books. Not to mention she was married to the late, great rocker Eddie Van Halen as...
dailybruin.com

TV review: Netflix’s new reality show ‘Hype House’ fails to live up to hype

Despite its name, the Hype House fails to reclaim its hype in its new Netflix reality series. Released Friday, “Hype House” follows a TikTok content house founded by Thomas Petrou, Chase Hudson, better known as Lil Huddy, and Alex Warren as they pursue their latest personal and professional endeavors. However, since its peak, the Hype House lost many of its high-profile members and also moved out of its Hollywood mansion, making the announcement of its reality show a downer for many. When Netflix released its promotional material on TikTok, millions of users took to their phones to bash the show before it even came out. And the TikTok community’s predictions were true – the show is underwhelming.
