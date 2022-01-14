Another season of Netflix’s Queer Eye is here, and the Fab Five are proving that, like the show’s theme song says, “All things just keep getting better.”. Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness (or JVN) have returned to help some heroes. This time, the five are in Austin, Texas, where y’all means all. This season, there’s a great range of heroes from all walks of life helped by the incredible Queer Eye hosts, and almost every episode provides a tear-jerking moment.
