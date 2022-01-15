ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frigid Temperatures Keeping Ticket Prices Low For Patriots-Bills Matchup On Saturday

 4 days ago

FOXBORO (CBS) — Hundreds of tickets are still available to Saturday’s match-up between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills. The forecasted single-digit temperatures are being blamed for lower turnout, and lower prices.

Many fans tell WBZ-TV they paid under $50 for their playoff tickets.

“I was kind of shocked because I thought Bills Mafia, this is what they’re known for,” said Courtney Conneely who’s attending Saturday’s game. “It’s going to be a cold game it’s going to be a great game. I just figured they would be all for this.”

Adam Obeid, of Newton, said he and his friends purchased their tickets Thursday. Obeid cited low prices and decent seats for pushing him to make the move. Saturday’s game will mark the first Patriots game he’s attended.

“I am worried about the cold, sitting in the cold, a little bit,” he said, though.

While Obeid is bracing for Saturday’s cold, other fans say they’ll show their support from the comfort of their home.

“I was looking at tickets. There are still tickets available,” said Ken Dickson, of Sharon. “They start at like $30 a ticket. But I don’t want to sit out there in the freezing.”

Former Massachusetts Governor Jane Swift said she had planned to go to Saturday’s game but is sending her daughter and family members instead.

“I went to Miami with the girls, and I was going to go to Buffalo and then I realized I’ve gone to two away games. The pats have lost both of those games,” said Swift. “I started to think I might be a jinx.”

