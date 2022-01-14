ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

[OFFICIAL VIDEO] CHRIS BROWN ‘IFFY’

By djnailz
mycolumbuspower.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Chris Brown’s back! The world got a...

mycolumbuspower.com

Comments / 0

Related
inthrill.com

Chris Brown – Iffy [Video]

It’s been a while since we heard from Chris Brown. He makes his return in the new year with a new song titled “Iffy.” The song comes with a video directed by Joseph Kahn inspired by The Transformers. The song is in preparation for his long-awaited album Breezy and we are not sure if this is the one but for now it’s good to hear Chris Brown again. Check out the video above.
MUSIC
uticaphoenix.net

Global Superstar Chris Brown Drops New Track And Video “Iffy”

Global superstar Chris Brown releases new track and video “Iffy” via RCA Records. The single is a testament of Brown’s ability to consistently make catchy singles with infectious beats and memorable lyrics. The Joseph Kahn-directed visual is just what you’d expect from the chart-topping artist – high-quality cinematic effects, smooth vocals and effortless moves.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Brown
thesource.com

Chris Brown Releases New Single and Video “Iffy”

Chris Brown has announced the return of Breezy Season. To kick start the moment, Breezy drops off his new single and video “Iffy.”. The “Iffy” video is directed by Joseph Kahn and takes Chris Brown to Los Angeles as the getaway driver for a funt rack that is equipped for dancing, which you know Breezy gets into. The video brings a Brown dancing sequence on top of muscle cars as they speed down the highway. The video, which doubles as a heist action film, brings Chris Brown in some fighting dance sequences.
THEATER & DANCE
iheart.com

Chris Brown Drops New FIRE "Iffy"

Chris Brown is back with some new fire and its heat!. Now I heard he had been working on this video for a minute and that there was a robot in it and well..theres a big robot lol. Check out the video and let me know what you think about...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
mycolumbuspower.com

Danielle Brooks Weds Fiancé In A Gown Designed By A Black Woman: ‘It Was Very Important To Me To Find A Black Wedding Dress Designer’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Earlier today, the Orange Is The New Black actress took to Instagram to share the photos from her nuptials to fiancé Dennis Gelin, and the looks are everything! The couple chose Miami as the destination for their fairytale wedding and held the ceremony at the historic Alfred DuPont Building. The photos look like something out of a movie, as the couple’s two-year-old daughter Freeya Carel served as the flower girl for the beautiful ceremony.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Level#Video
mycolumbuspower.com

Savannah James Is Eating The Girls Up On The ‘Gram With Her Latest Look

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Savannah James is keeping her foot on our necks and it’s quite enjoyable. The wife of Lebron James and mother of his talented children pulled up on our timeline in a fly black blazer dress with feather trims, new copper tresses and a beat face courtesy of herself. Quoting a popular Lil Wayne bar, she captioned the captivating clip, “Real G’s move in silence like lasagna.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Shows His Love For Savannah James On Her Instagram Video: "When You Walked Downstairs I Said To Myself "Goddamn! That's Mine! Simply Beautiful Queen!"

LeBron James married his high-school girlfriend Savannah James and their relationship as well as their family is something that fans of the NBA admire greatly. The couple are known for supporting each other through the trials and tribulations that come with LeBron being one of the most popular players in the history of the game and someone that is constantly in the public eye.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
Ok Magazine

'Sister Wives' Shocker: Janelle Brown Admits Her Relationship With Kody Brown Is 'Strained,' Insists 'There's Not A Huge Necessity Anymore To Stay'

Janelle Brown has been reflecting on her relationship with Kody Brown. In the latest episode of Sister Wives, Janelle spoke to Robyn about the growing tension in the family, as they've been clashing over Kody's strict guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Robyn admitted to Janelle during the Sunday, January 16,...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

The $54m king of YouTube who makes more money than Jay-Z: How MrBeast won the internet

One day in January 2017, 18-year-old Jimmy Donaldson from North Carolina sat down in front of a camera and began counting to 100,000. Over the next forty hours, he went from chipper and alert to exhausted, leaning back in his chair, eyes closed, sometimes rocking back and forth, his numbers slurring into each other. Text labels on screen read "KILL ME" and "I regret this". Finally he made it to the end, allowing himself the briefest of celebrations before collapsing backwards: "What am I doing with my life?"The gruelling count turned out to be Mr Donaldson's big break. Since posting...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Julia Fox says Kanye West relationship is ‘a redemption story’

Julia Fox has opened up about dating Kanye “Ye” West amid the “Heartless” rapper’s ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian. The 31-year-old Italian actor and model divulged details about the couple’s most recent date night outing during a telephone conversation with Interview magazine on Saturday (15 January). She said the pair were joined by Madonna, Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown for a meal at Los Angeles restaurant Delilah on 12 January, where Ye directed yet another photoshoot for Fox. The first time was at Italian-American restaurant Carbone in New York, when they had just started dating. After the shoot, Fox revealed...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy