ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Boris Kodjoe Makes His Directorial Debut With Lifetime Film, “Safe Room” With Wife Nicole Ari Parker

By @IndiaMonee
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vtmnh_0dmDaKkz00

Boris Kodjoe is making his directorial debut with Lifetime’s “Safe Room” alongside his wife, Nicole Ari Parker . Though this isn’t the first time working on set, Nicole calls it crazy to see the husband in the director seat for the thriller.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

“He came in and killed it,” she said. Boris explains that directing is a natural progression of his acting career. He shared his interest came from working on set 20 years ago on Soul Food when he learned that he wanted to learn about everything, not just being on screen.

“Safe Room” involves a mother (Nicole Ari Parker) who struggles with losing her husband and has to protect her 14-year-old son Ian, who is on the autism spectrum from intruders after he witnesses a murder from his window.  To ensure the authenticity of Ian’s character Nik Sanchez, who is on the autism spectrum, plays the role. Lifetime noted that they worked with the organization RespectAbility to make the film as authentic as possible in the portrayal of Ian and will show resources about autism at the end of the film as a part of Lifetime’s advocacy efforts.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Boris Kodjoe (@boriskodjoe)

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

While Nicole is excited for fans to see Boris’ director debut, Boris wants everyone to learn kindness from the film.

“We live in crazy times, stop projecting on others, and judging, take each other in more, and be present. We don’t know what’ll happen tomorrow, life is uncertain,” the director said.

Safe Room premieres Saturday, Jan. 15 th at 8/7c on Lifetime.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Action News

Boris Kodjoe stars in "Safe Room"

We talk to Boris Kodjoe about his life, his career and his new Lifetime Original Movie Thriller "Safe Room" which he stars in with his wife, Nicole Ari Parker. The Lifetime original movie, Safe Room, centers on recently widowed Lila Jackson (Nicole Ari Parker) and her 14-year-old autistic son Ian (Nik Sanchez). Since the death of her husband, Lila is grateful for their kind neighbor Neil (Boris Kodjoe), who looks out for them. After Ian accidentally witnesses a break-in in the house across the street and records the horrific murder of the homeowner, Lila becomes embroiled in a deadly struggle to protect her son from intruders Dominic (Mackenzie Astin) and Rocco (Drea De Matteo), who will stop at nothing to retrieve the video evidence of the crime and silence them. Hiding and trapped in a makeshift panic room created by her late husband, Lila and Ian must use all of their strength and intelligence to outsmart the intruders to save themselves.
MOVIES
celebritypage.com

Boris Kodjoe Steps Behind The Camera In Directorial Debut

Station 19 actor, Boris Kodjoe, will be taking on a new role as he steps behind the camera to direct the new Lifetime movie Safe Room. Safe Room is about a recently widowed mother and her autistic son Ian. After Ian witnesses and records a murder across the street, his mother must protect her son from the deadly intruders who will do whatever it takes to retrieve the evidence.
MOVIES
TheHDRoom

Watch ‘Safe Room (2022)’ Lifetime Movie Online for Free

A mother and her autistic son, played by a young actor on the spectrum, are targeted by home invaders in the new 2022 Lifetime thriller Safe Room. They will have to outsmart the intruders while hiding in a panic room made by the mother’s late husband. The Safe Room...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Kodjoe
Person
Nicole Ari Parker
epicstream.com

Jennifer Aniston Shock: Brad Pitt’s Ex-Wife Wants Him To Reunite With Tom Cruise Onscreen Even Though They Disliked Each Other?

Jennifer Aniston allegedly wants Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise to star in a movie produced by Plan B. Jennifer Aniston surprised fans after it was announced that she decided to return to Plan B Entertainment, the company that she co-owned with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt years ago. The Friends alum decided to leave the company with Pitt following their divorce in 2005.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ari#Autism Spectrum#Film Star#Instagram Twitter#Soul Food#Respectability#Boriskodjoe#Blackamericaweb Com
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Britney Spears' ex-husband arrested for third time in 12 months

Britney Spears' ex-husband has found himself in a familiar place: behind bars. Jason Alexander, who was infamously married to the pop star for 55 hours back in 2004, was arrested on Dec. 30, 2021, in Franklin, Tennessee, for violating an order of protection and aggravated stalking, Page Six reported on Jan. 5. It's unclear whom he allegedly stalked.
FRANKLIN, TN
Ok Magazine

'Sister Wives' Shocker: Janelle Brown Admits Her Relationship With Kody Brown Is 'Strained,' Insists 'There's Not A Huge Necessity Anymore To Stay'

Janelle Brown has been reflecting on her relationship with Kody Brown. In the latest episode of Sister Wives, Janelle spoke to Robyn about the growing tension in the family, as they've been clashing over Kody's strict guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Robyn admitted to Janelle during the Sunday, January 16,...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Hollywood Pays Tribute to André Leon Talley: ‘A Beacon of Grace and Aspiration’

The world of fashion and entertainment is paying tribute to André Leon Talley. The former editor-at-large of U.S. Vogue died on Tuesday at the age of 73. Talley’s career in fashion journalism spanned six decades. He worked at Andy Warhol’s Interview Magazine and Women’s Wear Daily, but became an iconic force at Vogue where he was creative director from 1988 to 1995 before becoming the magazine’s editor-at-large. Octavia Spencer mourned the loss of Talley, writing “My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.” I am sad to hear of Andre Leon Talley’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. —...
CELEBRITIES
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy