Todd Rokita: Lack of transparency raises questions about data

I found it incomprehensible that Andrew Lelling, former US attorney, would comment that prosecutors should back off future pursuit of academic researchers on nondisclosure cases (“The Justice Department should back off researchers,” Editorial, Jan. 10). Now that researchers have been deterred by some successful cases, Lelling says “the point has been made.” But isn’t a prosecutor’s job to pursue charges as crimes are uncovered, not select some but not others depending on his general sense of whether a “public policy goal,” as he defines it, has been served? Wondering if there is “anything more in the public interest to be gained by doing new cases,” but then saying “they should see [existing cases] through to the end,” Lelling gives the impression of capriciousness and lack of fairness in applying the law, in which some offenders are charged because of timing or politics but others are let go.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO