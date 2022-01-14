Infernax Preview – Smashing With Promises

We’re only a few weeks away from the release of OlliOlli World and I got the chance to check out a second preview build of the game. In case you’ve been out of the loop, OlliOlli is a side scrolling skateboarding game from Roll7, and OlliOlli World is not only the third entry in the series, but its first foray into a 3D aesthetic. You can read my impressions of the first build here, but new to this second build is the addition of two other zones to skate in, along with the customization menu. Whereas the first world was a fun, California beach styled area, the second is a forest teaming with oversized critters and the third features aliens in a desert. The pastel art style continues to be an absolute treat to look at, and the music is a great selection of lo-fi tracks.

