Abdul-Hakim Shabazz: A resolution for 2022—keep an open mind

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., declared that the unvaccinated face a "new segregation" on Martin Luther King Day, suggesting that the country's treatment of the unvaccinated likens that of racial discrimination against Black Americans. "Thanks to the hard work of Rev MLK Jr. and others, growing up in Georgia, I've...
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our updated comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
WASHINGTON (AP) — For the fifth time in recent months, Senate Republicans are expected to block Democrats’ sweeping voting legislation this week using a longstanding delaying tactic that can stop a bill in its tracks. Democrats lament — this time — that Senate rules give outsize power to the chamber’s minority. Yet they are hardly alone […]
It’s the beginning of a new year. The last couple of years have definitely been unusual. At times, the year seemed to move slowly, yet we realize this past year has slipped by so quickly. Our parents always told us that time seems to go faster as we get...
Last year, I attended a dinner with civic-minded friends who are concerned about the state of our country. Many expressed concerns about polarization, tribalism, lack of free speech on college campuses, the decline of our institutions and rule of law. After we all became thoroughly depressed, someone asked: “How do...
Keywords Education & Workforce Development / Real Estate / Workplace Issues. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our updated comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
To be honest, I’ve never been a big fan of New Year’s resolutions. Why wait until Jan. 1 to lose weight, start paying off debt, quit smoking, or improve your personal relationships when you can do that in December?. Now with that said, I do have a suggestion...
Comments / 0