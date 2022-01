More than a week after she was kidnapped, a Cuban doctor is still being held for ransom in Haiti, where violent gangs keep disrupting essential services. Daymara Helen Pérez Alabedra was kidnapped eight days ago while on her way to Port-au-Prince, according to a fellow physician, who didn’t want to be named. Pérez was traveling on a public bus along with other passengers when gang members grabbed her in the neighborhood of Martissant. The gang-plagued community at the southern entrance of the capital has been the site of deadly clashes that have forced the displacement of over 19,000 Haitians from their homes since June.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 MINUTES AGO