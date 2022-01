Arthur S. Hough Jr., professor emeritus of Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts, died on January 1 in San Francisco. He was 93. Born in Trenton, Hough was raised at a family-managed cemetery in the New Jersey countryside. He received his bachelor’s degree in 1950 from Rutgers University, followed by a master’s degree from Northwestern University in 1952 and a Ph.D. at the University of Denver in 1955.

