Lake & Local

Since 2009, the Dill Pickle Food Co-op has offered locally owned products, healthy food options, and specialty items that can’t be found in any other grocery store. This full-service independent grocery co-op builds a dynamic and evolving local community with a more sustainable world. The Dill Pickle meets community needs and strengthens area diversity through products, services, and education. We are also a member-owned and financed grocery cooperative located in the Logan Square neighborhood of Chicago. Everyone is welcome to shop. Our cooperative principles are based on the values of self-help, self-responsibility, democracy, equality, equity, and solidarity.
