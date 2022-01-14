Lake & Local

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It is now one of the most wonderful — and delicious — times of the year: Girl Scout cookie season! However, 2022 is bringing more than just the typical sweet treats. CBS3 spoke with the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania Thursday morning as they introduce Adventurefuls, the new brownie-like cookie with caramel cream and icing, along with a hint of sea salt. GSEP CEO Kim Fraites-Dow and Girl Scout Cadette Ella Powell are excited to get back to cookie deliveries. “The public will be able to buy cookies online just like last year, and you’ll be able to see us or your local Girl Scouts outside local businesses this year,” Fraites-Dow said. For more on the new cookie and the Girl Scouts program, click the player above. To find your local council and buy cookies, click here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO