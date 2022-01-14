ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Netflix raises subscription prices

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RrfYP_0dmDQfoC00

Streaming juggernaut Netflix on Friday raised its subscription prices by between $1 and $2.

On its website, the company listed prices for its basic plan at $9.99, its standard plan at $15.49 and its premium plan at $19.99. Prices were similarly raised for customers in Canada, CNN reported.

In a statement obtained by Reuters, a Netflix spokesperson said the price hike was issued “so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options.

“We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever and we’re committed to delivering an even better experience for our members,” the spokesperson said. “As always, we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget.”

The price increase will go into effect immediately for new customers. Existing customers will be notified by email 30 days before seeing the new price reflected on their bills, according to Netflix.

Prices for Netflix subscriptions also rose in 2020 and in 2019. As of October, the company said it had 214 million paid subscribers worldwide.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Sports Streamer DAZN Launches Production Arm DAZN Studios

DAZN, the fast-rising sports streaming platform, is doubling down on its original programming drive with the launch of a specialist content development arm, DAZN Studios. The new division is aimed at creating development deals, selling and licensing DAZN’s original sport documentaries, series and films, as well as exploring new production opportunities. The announcement comes just as DAZN prepares to world premiere its documentary feature La Guerra Civil, directed by Eva Longoria Bastón, in Sundance and as part of the company’s 2022 global original content slate launch. Among the new titles unveiled are Maradona: The Fall, examining Diego Maradona’s dramatic fall from grace...
SOCCER
Deadline

Samba TV Installs Roku Vet Dallas Lawrence As Head Of Communications And Brand

Dallas Lawrence, a veteran of tech and politics who most recently had a senior-level stint at Roku, has joined Samba TV as SVP and head of communications and brand. Samba is an advertising and analytics firm known for its insights into smart-TV viewing. The company is among several emerging players looking to champion a new universal currency in order to enable the buying and selling of ads in the streaming era. At Roku, Lawrence steered communications for the company’s platform business. Central to that part of the company is the Roku Channel, a hub largely devoted to free streaming services, aggregated via...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Sky Is Largest TV Company by Revenue in Europe, Netflix Controls 35 Percent of SVOD Market

Comcast-owned Sky is Europe’s largest TV company by revenue, which reached $18.6 billion (€16.3 billion) in 2020, compared to $7.0 billion (€6.15 billion) for Netflix’s European operations, making the streamer the continent’s third-largest television group, according to a new report published Tuesday. German public broadcaster ARD, with $7.45 billion (€6.53 billion) in revenue, the most of it coming in the form of the national TV tax, is Europe’s number 2. But Netflix is the undisputed champion of European subscription VOD, with a 35 percent market share, industry think tank European Audiovisual Observatory (EAO) found in its latest study of 40 European countries....
TV & VIDEOS
Kiplinger

Amazon Prime Membership Fee Is Due to Rise

Four years ago, online retail powerhouse Amazon.com raised its annual membership from $99 to $119 in the United States. That move raised howls from about-to-renew members and would-be members, some of whom sought alternative services for free shipping. But that blowback wasn’t enough to slow Amazon’s membership growth, which now tops approximately 150 million in the U.S.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subscriptions#Cox Media Group#Cnn#Reuters
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals page and you’ll find thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There’s a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon’s most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we’re talking about the best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members. ORIA Precision Screwdriver Set, (Upgraded Version)145 in 1 Screwdriver Set with 132 Screwdriver… Price:...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Wednesday’s deals: COVID home tests, Roomba j7+, 4K TVs, $4 smart plugs, more

We seriously can’t believe how great the Amazon deals have been so far in January 2022. It’s almost like Black Friday never ended! So many products that our readers gravitate toward are on sale right now with massive discounts. Some are even at all-time low prices right now. First up, nothing is more popular with our readers than COVID home test kits. On/Go COVID-19 home rapid test kits that outsell every other brand right now have a massive 40% discount. That cuts them to just $12 each, which is incredible. Also, Amazon’s #1 best-selling iHealth COVID-19 rapid tests are down to $19.80. That’s...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
WHIO Dayton

EXPLAINER: Microsoft's Activision buy could shake up gaming

Microsoft stunned the gaming industry when it announced this week it would buy game publisher Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, a deal that would immediately make it a larger video-game company than Nintendo. Microsoft, maker of the Xbox gaming system, said acquiring the owner of Candy Crush, Call of Duty,...
VIDEO GAMES
CBS News

What consumers need to know about this week's AT&T-Verizon 5G rollout

AT&T and Verizon this week are expanding their 5G service across much of the U.S., bringing faster internet speeds and more capacity. And despite a public spat between the telecom companies and airlines that has disrupted flights and delayed the system's deployment near some airports, the broader rollout is continuing as planned.
INTERNET
The Independent

These top-tier Sony wireless earbuds currently have £50 off

They might not have the snappiest of names, but the Sony WF-1000XM4 are, at present, the best wireless earbuds we’ve ever used.Not just a minor update to their predecessors, the WF-1000XM3, Sony re-engineered the earphones with an all-new style, while combining them with features lifted out of its over-ear flagship headphones.The result is a pair of earbuds that when reviewing, we genuinely struggled to find any fault with at all. Their active noise cancelling treats your ears to artificially-created silence, then the void is filled with tremendous audio and call quality, even in the loudest environments.Follow live: The best January sales...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

For Just $45 You Can Buy an Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet for Everyone in Your Family

The new year is offically here and there are so many amazing 2022 deals, it’s hard to keep up. There are huge savings on iPads, 4K Smart TVs, homewares, tax software, clothing, and more. In addition to these jaw-dropping deals, you can also get Fire HD 8 tablets for 50% off, reducing the price from $89.99 to $44.99. This is an insane deal given this tablet’s high-quality performance and list of capabilities. At $44.95, this Fire HD 8 tablet is certainly one of the best deals of the day, but you’ll have to act quickly because it’s unclear how long it...
ELECTRONICS
Tree Hugger

Supermarket Eliminates 'Use By' Dates on Milk, Tells Shoppers to Use Sniff Test

People in Britain will have to start relying on their noses rather their eyeballs when detecting whether or not a container of milk is still good to drink. A major supermarket chain, Morrisons, has announced that it will be eliminating "use by" dates on 90% of milk sold in stores by the end of January. The decision is part of an effort to reduce the enormous quantities of milk that are discarded due to consumer misunderstanding over printed expiry dates. This waste results in unnecessary carbon entering the atmosphere and the squandering of valuable resources required to raise dairy cattle.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BGR.com

Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, $179 Roomba, Fire Tablets, more

There are a few popular products that our readers have really been gravitating toward so far in 2022. And as it happens, the hottest ones have Amazon deals right now that slash them to shockingly low prices! Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for $189.99 instead of $249. AirPods 3 are down to an all-time low of just $139.99, and AirPods 2 are only $109.99. Those are all the lowest prices since Black Friday. Beyond that, Amazon’s popular Fire TV Stick is 50% off at just $19.99 and the Fire TV Stick 4K is down to just $29.99. Then, when...
ELECTRONICS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
56K+
Followers
82K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy