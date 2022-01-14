The Exponent's 2022 men's basketball power rankings

Alex Haddon | Graphics Artist

The first edition of this Associated Press-style poll features the rankings of seven members of The Exponent sports desk, given the opportunity to individually vote. The voters include the sports editor, assistant sports editor, four staff reporters and one former sports editor. Members may be added or subtracted as the season goes on.

Each member ranked every Big Ten team from first to 14th based on overall record, strength of schedule, conference play and roster strength. First place votes are worth 14 points for the selected team, 13 for a second place vote and so on down to a 1-point value for the team in last place. Starting in the second week, previous rankings will be listed along with current rankings.

Voters aren’t obligated to give Purdue the top spot.

Poll results will be posted in every Thursday’s edition before the start of weekend games and after Big Ten Weekly Honors have released to give our voters the ideal amount of time and information needed to make its ideal rankings. Rankings will continue until their respective basketball seasons have ended, when The Exponent will release its “final” rankings at the conclusion of March Madness.

Email us at sports@purdueexponent.org to receive a ballot once a week. You must be a current or former Purdue student or faculty member.