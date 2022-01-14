ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Exponent's 2022 men's basketball power rankings

By STAFF REPORTS
 5 days ago
Alex Haddon | Graphics Artist

The first edition of this Associated Press-style poll features the rankings of seven members of The Exponent sports desk, given the opportunity to individually vote. The voters include the sports editor, assistant sports editor, four staff reporters and one former sports editor. Members may be added or subtracted as the season goes on.

Each member ranked every Big Ten team from first to 14th based on overall record, strength of schedule, conference play and roster strength. First place votes are worth 14 points for the selected team, 13 for a second place vote and so on down to a 1-point value for the team in last place. Starting in the second week, previous rankings will be listed along with current rankings.

Voters aren’t obligated to give Purdue the top spot.

Poll results will be posted in every Thursday’s edition before the start of weekend games and after Big Ten Weekly Honors have released to give our voters the ideal amount of time and information needed to make its ideal rankings. Rankings will continue until their respective basketball seasons have ended, when The Exponent will release its “final” rankings at the conclusion of March Madness.

Email us at sports@purdueexponent.org to receive a ballot once a week. You must be a current or former Purdue student or faculty member.

Heartbreak at Mackey as Boilers lose to rival Hoosiers

The Boilermakers will have to wait a little longer for another shot at beating the Hoosiers since they last hoisted the Barn Burner Trophy in 2016. First-year head coach Katie Gearlds seemed ready to put on a jersey herself, stepping onto the court, waving her arms and shouting orders as the Boilers (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten) tried to end their five-game losing streak to Indiana (14-2, 6-0 Big Ten). With one foot on the Coach Keady logo, Gearlds was going to make sure her team did everything in its power to win.
Oregon UCLA Football

Wisconsin football lands experienced cornerback transfer from UCLA. Jay Shaw played 43 games for the Bruins and was a second-team All-Pac-12 pick a season ago. Now he joins the Badgers' top-ranked defense.
NET Rankings, Quadrant wins

UW was No. 18 in the NET rankings Monday, up six spots from last week. The NET rankings replaced RPI as the key evaluator for teams during the season and the tournament selection process. Here’s a primer on how the NET Rankings are calculated:. The NET Rankings are used...
Purdue Men's Basketball: Purdue manages win in double overtime

The Boilermakers improved their Big Ten conference record by breaking the Illini’s six-game win streak off a double-overtime thriller to win 96-88 Monday night. Though Purdue was ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press Poll coming into the day, its conference record (3-2 Big Ten) hasn’t lived up to the high expectations that come with a Top 5 ranked team, with losses to Rutgers and then-No. 23 Wisconsin. Meanwhile, the Illini rode in with their undefeated Big Ten streak to take the No. 17 spot in this week’s rankings (6-0).
Wisconsin football lands experienced cornerback transfer from UCLA

University of Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard added another experienced cornerback to his unit Tuesday. Jay Shaw, a five-year player at UCLA, posted on his Instagram that he was coming to UW as a transfer. The former four-star prospect played in 43 games for the Bruins and made 16 starts in that time. He tallied 88 tackles, six interceptions and 11 passes defended in that time, and was named a second-team All-Pac-12 player by The Associated Press and PFF last season. He had a career-high three interceptions last season and entered the transfer portal on Monday.
Javier Morton

Huskers land a commitment from juco DB Javier Morton. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder was originally a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class.
1/17/22 No. 4 Purdue 96, No. 17 Illinois 88, 2OT

Sasha Stefanovic (22), Zach Edey (20) and Jaden Ivey (19) combined for 61 points and 24 rebounds (8 each) as No. 4 Purdue won at No. 17 Illinois, 96-88 in a double overtime game on Monday. Trevion Williams (14points) and Eric Hunter Jr. (11) joined the double-digit parade for Purdue (15-2, 4-2) 14 points as well. The Illini (13-4, 6-1) were led by Alfanso Plummer (24 points) and Andre Curbelo (20). The Boilermakers will return to action at 7 p.m., Thursday at Indiana.
Jerry Palm, CBS

Palm again has the Badgers among the nation’s best teams, ranking UW third in CBS’ Top 25, behind only Auburn and Gonzaga. The Badgers are the highest seeded Big Ten team in Palm’s projection and can pick up a win this week against another of Palm’s tournament teams, Michigan State. Palm has the Spartans as a four seed.
Purdue Football: 5 Boilermakers declare for NFL draft

Five Boilermakers will listen with nervous anticipation in April as they wait for their names to be called in the NFL draft. The list is headlined by juniors wide receiver David Bell and defensive end George Karlaftis, two highly touted players at their respective positions after playing three years in gold and black.
Huskers land a commitment from juco DB Javier Morton

Nebraska has already added a raft of new members to its secondary this offseason but isn’t done just yet. The Huskers landed a commitment from junior college defensive back Javier Morton on Tuesday after he wrapped up an official visit to campus over the weekend. Morton played his junior...
