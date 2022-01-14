ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
76ers vs. Celtics: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Friday Night

By Justin Grasso
 5 days ago
The Philadelphia 76ers snapped two long active win streaks on Wednesday night. Heading into their matchup at home against the Charlotte Hornets, the Sixers were red-hot.

Before closing out December, Philadelphia hit the road for three-straight games. They picked up key wins over the Washington Wizards, Toronto Raptors, and the Brooklyn Nets. Then to kick off 2022, the Sixers hosted the Houston Rockets and took care of business at home.

After hitting the road for a one-game matchup against the Orlando Magic, Philadelphia picked up its fifth-straight win. Then they went back home to face the San Antonio Spurs before hitting the road to Houston to face the Rockets for the second time within a week.

With two more wins, the Sixers exceeded their season-high win streak as they made it seven in a row. Going into Wednesday’s game against Charlotte, the Sixers could’ve made it eight-straight wins overall and 17-straight wins over the Hornets. However, the Sixers struggled to keep the ball rolling.

The bad trend of failing to find steady momentum at home continued on Wednesday. And the Hornets, who have been playing impressive ball this season, proved to be the more motivated team this week as they got back at the Sixers after losing two games to Philly earlier this year.

With Philly snapping its win streak, they’ll return to the court on Friday night looking to get back on track against the Boston Celtics. During their previous two outings against the Celtics in Boston, the Sixers lost a game and won one. On Friday, they’ll look to get an upper hand in the series as they start up the first of a back-to-back set of games.

Key Game Notes

  • The Sixers have won eight of their last ten games
  • When playing in Philly, the Sixers are 8-9 this year
  • On the road, the Celtics are 8-13 this season
  • Boston is currently on a three-game win streak
  • The Celtics have gone 5-5 over the last ten games
  • The Celtics and the Sixers are 1-1 against each other this year
  • Boston is 3-6 against the spread in their last nine games this season
  • The Celtics are 0-6 against the spread in their last six games against Philly
  • The Sixers are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games
  • The total has gone under in four of Philly’s last six games

Injury Report

76ers

Danny Green - Out

Braxton Key - Out

Shake Milton - Out

Ben Simmons - Out

Jaden Springer - Out

Celtics

Sam Hauser - Out

Marcus Smart - Out

Game Odds

Sixers -3.5

Moneyline: PHI -163, BOS +138

Total O/U: 210.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

