BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Council’s Public Safety and Government Operations Committee is set to hold a hearing on Jan. 26 to discuss the 515-page investigation of the Gun Trace Task Force corruption scandal. The report examines weaknesses in the Baltimore Police Department that allowed the unit to operate unchecked, especially leadership that turned a blind eye to top performing officers who brought in high numbers of arrests and seizures. Eight officers in the Gun Trace Task Force were convicted of racketeering, armed robbery, selling drugs, falsifying overtime and planting evidence on suspects they arrested. A total of 13 defendants were...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO