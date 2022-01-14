ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Kroger’s Home Chef elevates Erik Jensen to CEO

By Russell Redman 1
Supermarket News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust seven months after being appointed as president, Erik Jensen has been promoted to chief executive officer at meal kit provider Home Chef, a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. Plans call for Jensen to take the CEO reins effective Feb. 1. He succeeds Home Chef founder Pat Vihtelic, who will continue...

