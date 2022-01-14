ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

CIBT Reports Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal 2022

albuquerqueexpress.com
 5 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2022 / CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSX:MBA)(OTCQX:MBAIF) ('CIBT' or the 'Company') is pleased to report that it has filed on SEDAR its consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for its first quarter of fiscal 2022 ('F2022') ended November 30, 2021 (collectively,...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

InterDigital Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

InterDigital, Inc., a mobile and video technology research and development company, announced that the company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results before market open on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Mike Myer, CEO & Founder at Quiq. InterDigital executives will...
MARKETS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Cyberlux Corporation (OTC:CYBL) Beats its Revenue Guidance by 17% for the Full Year 2021 to Drive the Key Accomplishments for the Month of December 2021

The Company exceeded it's the Revenue Guidance provided in November by $1.1 million as one of many Key Milestones that were achieved during December 2021. RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2022 / Today, Cyberlux Corporation, (OTC PINK:CYBL), an advanced digital technology platform company leading the digital evolution across industries with advanced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) solutions, LED lighting solutions, renewable energy and infrastructure technology, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions, announced that the Company exceeded its full year 2021 revenue guidance provided in November by $1.1 million, from $6.6 million to $7.7million, an increase of 17 percent. The Company's revenue for the full year 2021 also surpassed the prior June guidance by 48 percent, from $5.2 million to $7.7 million, a $2.5 million overachievement. In addition, the Company is expecting to post positive net income from Operations for the full year 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Reporting#Financial Statements#Financial Instruments#Student Housing#Cibt Education Group Inc#Mbaif#Sedar#F2022#Canadian#Ebitda#F2021#Sscc#Sslc#Vic#Gec
albuquerqueexpress.com

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Reports Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results; On-Track to Substantially Exceed $100M Financial Guidance as Annual Run-Rate Approaches $200M

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Revenue Increases 964% Year-over-Year to Record $48.2 Million; Management Guides Significant Sequential Revenue Growth Entering CY2022. EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2022 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power, roofing systems installation and EV charging company, has reported its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended November 30, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
franchising.com

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Again Raises Guidance for Expected Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

ST. LOUIS - (BUSINESS WIRE) - Jan. 11, 2022 - Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) updated its financial guidance for the 2021 fiscal year in advance of its participation at the ICR Conference 2022. The Company believes that its projected results reflect continued progress in its strategic initiatives including the acceleration of its digital transformation, the rapid evolution of its omnichannel capabilities and the ability to leverage its financial strength to drive profitable growth. The Company expects its fiscal 2021 results to reflect the highest profitability in its nearly 25-year history.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Place
Vancouver, CA
Reuters

Deliveroo reports 36% rise in gross value of orders in Q4

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Food delivery company Deliveroo (ROO.L) said the gross transactional value of orders on its platform rose 36% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, resulting in it hitting the top of its guidance range with a 70% rise for the year. The British company said on Thursday...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

UK's Premier Foods sees annual earnings above expectations

(Reuters) - Premier Foods expects its full-year profits to come in above market expectations, as its trademark Mr Kipling brand delivered its best-ever Christmas sales after consumers splurged during the festive season. The company said it expects its trading profit to be at least 145 million pounds ($197.58 million) for...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy