CIBT Reports Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal 2022

The Company exceeded it's the Revenue Guidance provided in November by $1.1 million as one of many Key Milestones that were achieved during December 2021. RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2022 / Today, Cyberlux Corporation, (OTC PINK:CYBL), an advanced digital technology platform company leading the digital evolution across industries with advanced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) solutions, LED lighting solutions, renewable energy and infrastructure technology, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions, announced that the Company exceeded its full year 2021 revenue guidance provided in November by $1.1 million, from $6.6 million to $7.7million, an increase of 17 percent. The Company's revenue for the full year 2021 also surpassed the prior June guidance by 48 percent, from $5.2 million to $7.7 million, a $2.5 million overachievement. In addition, the Company is expecting to post positive net income from Operations for the full year 2021.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO