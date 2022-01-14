ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

New study finds consuming more olive oil may lower the risk of premature death

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bMV8C_0dmDE4iU00
  • Researchers from Harvard published the results of a 28-year study that included more than 90,000 participants.
  • People who consumed higher amounts of olive oil, more than seven grams per day, had a reduction in risk for a number of cardiovascular diseases.
  • Researchers compared the use of olive oil against margarine, butter, mayonnaise and dairy fat.

Researchers from Harvard may have dispelled negative perceptions of oil, publishing a new study that found people who consumed more olive oil lowered their risk of premature death and multiple diseases.

Published this week in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, researchers revealed the results of a 28-year study made up of more than 90,000 participants. All of them were free of cardiovascular disease or cancer at the beginning of the study and over the course of multiple decades, completed dietary questionnaires every four years.

Researchers asked participants how often they used olive oil in their salad dressings, food, bread or in baking or frying. The results of the study showed that those people in the highest category of olive oil consumption, defined as more than seven grams per day, had a 19 percent lower risk of total and cardiovascular disease mortality.

Those in the high olive oil consumption category also had a 17 percent lower risk of cancer mortality, 29 percent lower risk of neurodegenerative mortality and an 18 percent lower risk of respiratory mortality, compared to those who never or rarely consumed olive oil.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Researchers compared the use of olive oil against margarine, butter, mayonnaise and dairy fat.

“Clinicians should be counseling patients to replace certain fats, such as margarine and butter, with olive oil to improve their health. Our study helps make specific recommendations that will be easy for patients to understand and hopefully implement into their diets,” Marta Guasch-Ferré, a senior research scientist at Harvard Chan School, said in a statement.

The researchers behind the olive oil study said this was the first long-term observational study on olive oil consumption and mortality in the U.S., as previous research on olive oil and health mostly focused on populations from Europe and the Mediterranean.

Susanna Larsson, a corresponding author of the study, wrote in an editorial that the association of olive oil consumption and risk of neurodegenerative disease mortality is especially novel, given Alzheimer's disease is the major neurodegenerative disease and the most common cause of dementia.

Larsson wrote, “considering the lack of preventive strategies for Alzheimer’s disease and the high morbidity and mortality related to this disease, this finding, if confirmed, is of great public health importance.”

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 2

Related
Knowridge Science Report

This eye problem may signal higher risk of stroke, dementia and early death

In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
easyhealthoptions.com

Eat this dairy daily to lower blood pressure by almost 7 points

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) like heart attack and stroke are the No. 1 cause of death both in the United States and globally. In fact, one person dies from CVD every 36 seconds in the U.S. One of the biggest risk factors for CVDs is hypertension (high blood pressure), a condition...
HEALTH
dailyhealthpost.com

This vegetable oil linked to “aggressive” tumour growth, study finds

In a recent study published in the journal Nature, researchers at IRB Barcelona identified one type of dietary fatty acid that promotes tumour expansion. The study details the mechanism by which dietary palmitic acid, which is commonly found in palm oil, can increase metastasis in oral cancer and melanoma skin cancer.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olive Oil#Observational Study#Europe#Harvard
WTVR-TV

Study finds replacing butter with olive oil may reduce risk of disease

Researchers have found that using olive oil instead of butter when cooking can reduce the death risk of various diseases including Alzheimer's. The study, which was released Monday in the peer-reviewed Journal of the American College of Cardiology, studied the health and diet of about 91,000 people in the U.S. from 1990 to 2018.
HEALTH
WALB 10

Using olive oil instead of butter lowers risk of diseases, study says

(CNN) - A study released Monday suggests using olive oil instead of margarine, butter or other saturated fats when cooking could reduce the risk of death from heart disease and other ailments. Researchers studied more than 90,000 people for up to 30 years and compared their diets to records of...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Fox News

Olive oil can cut risk of disease, help you live longer, study says

A new study has found that olive oil could help you live longer. The study, published on Monday in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, found that people who consume more than half a tablespoon (7 grams) of olive oil per day have been found to have a lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, cancer, neurodegenerative disease and respiratory disease.
HEALTH
Harvard Health

Add olive oil to cut risk of early death, study suggests

People who consume high amounts of olive oil may lower their risk of premature death overall and from specific causes, including cardiovascular disease, cancer, and neurodegenerative disease, according to a new study led by researchers from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The researchers also found that people who consumed olive oil instead of animal fat had a lower risk of total and cause-specific mortality.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Higher olive oil intake associated with lower risk of cardiovascular disease mortality

Consuming more than 7 grams (>1/2 tablespoon) of olive oil per day is associated with lower risk of cardiovascular disease mortality, cancer mortality, neurodegenerative disease mortality and respiratory disease mortality, according to a study publishing today in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. The study found that replacing about 10 grams/day of margarine, butter, mayonnaise and dairy fat with the equivalent amount of olive oil is associated with lower risk of mortality as well.
NUTRITION
kiss951.com

Study Finds Eating More Olive Oil Could Lead to a Longer Life

According to a new study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, researchers say if you want to live longer, incorporate more olive oil in your diet. MindBodyGreen says this is especially beneficial if you use it to replace less healthy fats, like butter. One of the...
NUTRITION
uticaphoenix.net

A life-enhancing elixir? Olive oil linked to lower death risks

Adding olive oil to your diet could lower your risk of Alzheimer’s disease, cardiovascular disease and cancer, new research suggests. The health benefits of olive oil have long been touted – olive oil is packed with healthy fats, nutrients and antioxidants – and it’s a vital ingredient of the Mediterranean diet. This new research, published in the peer-reviewed Journal of the American College of Cardiology, suggests the potential of including olive oil in your diet.
NUTRITION
theiet.org

Reducing air pollution lowers dementia risk, study finds

Improving air quality appears to slow cognitive decline and reduce the risk of developing dementia in older women, according to a new study by researchers from the Keck School of Medicine of USC in California. Previous studies have shown that exposure to air pollution later in life is connected to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sci-news.com

Higher Olive Oil Intake Reduces Risk of Total and Cause-Specific Mortality, Study Says

Consuming more than 7 grams of olive oil per day is associated with lower risk of cardiovascular disease mortality, cancer mortality, neurodegenerative disease mortality and respiratory disease mortality, according to a study of over 92,000 U.S. adults. “Olive oil consumption has been shown to lower cardiovascular disease risk, but its...
NUTRITION
ajmc.com

Flu May Be Linked to Increased Risk of Parkinson Disease, Danish Study Finds

A case-control study from Denmark suggests that having influenza may increase the risk of Parkinson disease more than a decade later. Researchers recently published findings that add to previous evidence that having the flu may lead to a higher risk for Parkinson disease (PD) more than 10 years later. Whether...
SCIENCE
wfxb.com

Why We Should Eat More Olive Oil

A half tablespoon of olive oil may help prevent death from heart disease. According to a new study from the American College of Cardiology, consuming more than seven grams of olive oil a day, which is approximately half a tablespoon can lower a person’s risk of death from cardiovascular disease, cancer, dementia, or respiratory illnesses. Researchers on this long-term study credit the positive results to the olive oil’s antioxidant properties.
HEALTH
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Consuming Olive Oil May Reduce Mortality Risk in US Adults

HealthDay News — Higher olive oil intake is associated with reduced risks for total and cause-specific mortality, according to a study published in the Jan. 18 issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Marta Guasch-Ferré, Ph.D., from the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health...
NUTRITION
The Hill

The Hill

450K+
Followers
54K+
Post
337M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy