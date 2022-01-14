ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 90% of Chiefs fans are confident heading into the weekend

By Pete Sweeney
Arrowhead Pride
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. In this edition, we check in on the confidence of Chiefs fans headed into the...

24/7 Wall St.

Each Remaining Playoff’s Team Chance of Winning the Super Bowl

After Super Wild Card Weekend, just eight teams remain in the NFL playoffs. The teams that won their divisions and earned home field advantage continued to play well, and just one Wild Card team was able to pick up a road playoff win. All eight teams are just three victories away from being crowned Super […]
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Once past the Bills.... Titans or Bengals ?

With the assumption the Chiefs can beat the Bills which team would the Chiefs have a better chance against to get to the Superbowl?. Mistakes were made against the Bengals and adjustments that should have been made in 2nd half of that game better manifest if we meet them again. (Chase) Might also help that the worst crew in the NFL won't be officiating.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Jerick McKinnon Is The Ideal Chiefs RB And Why We Should Move On From CEH.

Jerick McKinnon showed flashes in Minnesota and San Francisco but he's truly blossoming here; and let's face it, he's performing at levels CONSISTENTLY we thought Clyde-Edwards Helaire would. In fact the modern prototypical West-Coast Air Coryell Marshall Faulk/Alvin Kamara-esque hybrid back what we thought CEH could be and he isn't. RBs have the shortest draft to high performance windows meaning... unlike QBs or other positions, a great runningback usually is great from Day 1 (esp one taken in the first round) such as Adrian Peterson or Saquon Barkley. In fact they need to be great from day 1 due to the shelf-life of their careers and the sheer attrition of the position. The Chiefs are far removed from an offense of needing a "bruiser" à la' the Nigerian Nightmare as an everydown back. The Chiefs system required a feature hybrid back that would become the safety valve/bubble screen option with excellent route running and someone who has speed and the ability on handoffs to gain yards off the edge.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs release 4 players from practice squad

On Tuesday, the NFL transactions report listed four Kansas City Chiefs practice squad released from their contracts. They were cornerback Josh Jackson and tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart, along with linebackers Shilique Calhoun and Elijah Sullivan. This brings the number of players on the team’s practice squad to 12 — four less than the maximum of 16.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs’ Ryan Poles is one of ‘two known finalists’ for Giants’ GM job

Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles appears to be one of two finalists for the New York Giants’ general manager job, according to several reports. Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen is the only other candidate who is known to be receiving a second interview.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

The Chiefs’ turnaround against the Steelers was built on third-down plays

The Kansas City Chiefs know that they will go as deeply into the postseason as their offense will take them. Going into each game, having quarterback Patrick Mahomes lead an offense with a stable offensive line — and Pro Bowl playmakers like Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill — is a distinct advantage.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Jerick McKinnon grabbed timely opportunity to lead Chiefs’ backfield

A month or two ago, the last Kansas City Chiefs player anyone could have guessed as someone could lead the team in total yards during a playoff game would have been running back Jerick McKinnon. But during Wild Card Weekend, that’s exactly what he did in the Chiefs’ 42-21 win...
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Retirement

Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL career came to a close on Sunday night with the Steelers’ 42-21 loss to the Chiefs. The Steelers started out the game strong (at least defensively) before giving up 21 points in the final six minutes of the second quarter. With how the Steelers offense...
NFL
CBS Sports

Troy Aikman slams Cowboys for CeeDee Lamb's role in wild card loss to 49ers: 'The game is not that difficult'

Troy Aikman knows a thing or two about winning with a star wide receiver, capturing three Lombardi Trophies during an 11-year run alongside Michael Irvin in Dallas. And the legendary former Cowboys quarterback isn't happy with the way America's Team used -- or, rather, misused -- No. 1 target CeeDee Lamb in the club's wild card loss to the 49ers. Joining 96.7 The Ticket on Wednesday, Aikman suggested the Cowboys hurt themselves by overthinking Lamb's role in the postseason.
NFL

