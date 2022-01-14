More than 90% of Chiefs fans are confident heading into the weekend

Jerick McKinnon showed flashes in Minnesota and San Francisco but he's truly blossoming here; and let's face it, he's performing at levels CONSISTENTLY we thought Clyde-Edwards Helaire would. In fact the modern prototypical West-Coast Air Coryell Marshall Faulk/Alvin Kamara-esque hybrid back what we thought CEH could be and he isn't. RBs have the shortest draft to high performance windows meaning... unlike QBs or other positions, a great runningback usually is great from Day 1 (esp one taken in the first round) such as Adrian Peterson or Saquon Barkley. In fact they need to be great from day 1 due to the shelf-life of their careers and the sheer attrition of the position. The Chiefs are far removed from an offense of needing a "bruiser" à la' the Nigerian Nightmare as an everydown back. The Chiefs system required a feature hybrid back that would become the safety valve/bubble screen option with excellent route running and someone who has speed and the ability on handoffs to gain yards off the edge.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO