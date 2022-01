In a new episode of the Financial Planning Podcast, FinLit Tech founder Mac Gardner explains how technology could help boost Americans’ declining financial literacy. Since starting his career as a bank teller, Gardner has worked for 25 years in financial services with wealth managers, insurers, asset managers, credit unions and other firms. The author of “Motivate Your Money!” and “The Four Money Bears” works as a consultant and brand ambassador with Fidelity Investments-owned fintech firm eMoney Advisor. Gardner’s firm, FinLit Tech, develops tools and resources to build financial literacy, such as eMoney’s education and wellness platform. He also hosted the third season of the firm’s podcast, “That Makes Cents.”

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 15 HOURS AGO