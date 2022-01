In their first indoor competition in almost a year, the Bruins were able to compile event victories and set new records. UCLA track and field traveled to Spokane, Washington, to compete in the Cougar Classic on Friday and Saturday, its first indoor team competition of the year after participating in one such event in the entirety of last season. Against a 19-team field, several Bruins set personal records and broke previous facility records at The Podium.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO