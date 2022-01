America's two best-selling pickup trucks, the Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado, both have electric versions on the way. And just like their ICE namesakes have done for years, they are expected to compete with each other furiously for sales. So, how will buyers choose between the F-150 Lightning and Silverado EV? Typical indicators like towing, bed space and pricing are all still important, but since these are EVs we also have to consider factors such as range and charging capabilities. Edmunds recently published a video on their YouTube channel comparing both across ten key categories.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO