Bandai Namco Making a My Hero Academia Game

The world may be in disarray, but at least we have more My Hero Academia to look forward to. The very popular anime, which is based on Kōhei Horikoshi’s manga series of the same name, is still going strong after five seasons, with a sixth season slated to premiere in 2022. The upcoming season will follow the “Paranormal Liberation War” arc from chapters 253-306 in the manga, with the Heroes facing off against the Paranormal Liberation Front in all-out war. It’s one of the most celebrated arcs of the ongoing manga so far and is much anticipated by fans after a somewhat divisive fifth season. Here’s everything we know so far about My Hero Academia Season 6, including the 2022 release date and trailer…

