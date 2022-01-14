ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bandai Namco Making a My Hero Academia Game

By Justin Parker
Cover picture for the articleMy Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble Will Be a Battle Royale. Today, Bandai Namco announced a brand new free-to-play battle royale game based on the popular My Hero Academia anime. My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble will pit players against one another in a 24-player rumble....

