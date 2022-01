HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New research from the Centers for Disease Control has found COVID-19 may raise the risk of diabetes in kids. The agency said Thursday it has seen a significant spike in the disease among children during the pandemic, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported. At the start of the pandemic, kids were hardly getting COVID, but that has changed with the emergence of new variants. And there’s a lot we don’t know. “Not just for problems related to the infection, itself, but the aftermath comorbidities that can happen,” said Dr. Genna Klein, a pediatric endocrinologist at Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital. COVID VACCINE New York State book...

