Dylan Edwards offer

Dylan Spencer was one of the first players to transfer from the SEC to JSU for Deion Sanders. He's reversed course.
Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
The Georgia Bulldogs are still riding the high from their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett, who played a key role in the win, has been drowning in NIL deals of late, with various brands trying to attach to him after the successful Title Game. In his latest NIL deal with Raising Canes, Bennett sent out a tweet taking a subtle jab at Crimson Tide fans.
Husker ILB Will Honas enters transfer portal, will aim to play seventh season elsewhere. Nebraska veteran inside linebacker Will Honas will attempt to play his seventh year of college football elsewhere.
Changes are coming for the Memphis men’s basketball team. On Wednesday, head coach Penny Hardaway announced that Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been altered. Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis back in August, will serve as a consultant for the time being. His in-person duties have been taken away from him – for now.
Nebraska has landed another high-profile quarterback from the transfer portal.
Chubba Purdy, formerly of Florida State, committed to the Husker coaching staff Monday after visiting the campus over the weekend.
He joins former Texas starting quarterback Casey Thompson, a fifth-year collegiate veteran, in a Nebraska quarterback room that takes on a decidedly different look.
Husker...
LA Tech transfer Aaron Allen is determined to fill big shoes in the Alcorn State University quarterback room.
Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
A pair of marquee players entered the NCAA transfer portal this Wednesday. The college football world learned that both Georgia quarterback JT Daniels and wide receiver Jermaine Burton are exploring their options. Daniels, a former five-star quarterback, was supposed to be the starting quarterback for Georgia this past season. Unfortunately,...
Throughout the spring semester, we are honoring our senior student-athletes with a "Senior Salute" series. Today's featured senior is Dylan Carr, a history major from Newark, Ohio. Carr is a member of the baseball and football teams. Q: Why did you choose to attend The College of Wooster?. A: Wooster...
The University of Wisconsin added a pair of transfer players from UCLA on Wednesday, adding depth to two positions of need. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard added another experienced cornerback to his unit in Jay Shaw, a five-year player at UCLA, while the offense added freshman receiver Keontez Lewis.
Nebraska has already added a raft of new members to its secondary this offseason but isn’t done just yet. The Huskers landed a commitment from junior college defensive back Javier Morton on Tuesday after he wrapped up an official visit to campus over the weekend.
The first day of the spring semester saw seven new Missouri football players enroll in classes. One of them came as a surprise. Offensive lineman Dylan Spencer has transferred back to Missouri, the team announced on Twitter. Spencer signed with the Tigers in the 2020 class. He appeared in two games as a true freshman, including starting at guard against Florida, before transferring to Jackson State.
