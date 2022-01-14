Noel Parsons: Turning RFPs into opportunity

The COVID-19 pandemic has focused attention on the importance of healthcare and greater emphasis on being prepared for the unexpected. Therefore, it was not a surprise to learn that more people put away money for future medical expenses last year—50 percent versus 41 percent in 2020, according to HSA Bank’s 2021 Health and Wealth Index. The pandemic has disrupted every aspect of American life and highlighted how critical it is to save for future healthcare needs. As the world edges closer towards “normalcy,” Health Saving Accounts (HSAs) as well as an array of other benefits will continue to play an important role in employees’ financial goals and savings.

ECONOMY ・ 14 HOURS AGO