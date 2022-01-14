ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Noel Parsons: Turning RFPs into opportunity

By Andy Neary
benefitspro.com
 5 days ago

Your access to unlimited BenefitsPRO.com content isn't changing. Critical BenefitsPRO.com information...

www.benefitspro.com

benefitspro.com

Smaller employers have a hidden benefits advantage

Quit rates are at record highs and employers of all sizes are struggling to recruit and retain top talent. Economic uncertainty and inflation concerns aren’t making life any easier either. In fact, your benefits programs just might make the difference in hiring and retaining great people. According to recent research from PwC, better benefits programs are second only to wages on the list of reasons why employees would consider leaving their current employer.
BUSINESS
benefitspro.com

Why employers must rethink benefits strategies if they want to win the war for talent

Many employers introduced flexible work locations and hours, enhanced mental health benefits, broader access to virtual care, and new voluntary benefits programs as a result of the pandemic. While these are positive—albeit necessary—changes, employers must do more to show that they truly prioritize and support their employees’ physical, mental, and financial wellbeing if they expect to retain and attract talent during the “Great Resignation.” Depending on which study you read, upwards of 55% of employees plan to change jobs as a result of the pandemic. It’s important to note, then, that when choosing between a high-paying job and a lower-paying job with quality health benefits, 88% of employees would consider the lower-paying job.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#Alm#Webcasts#Benefitspro Com#Newsletters#Thinkadvisor Com#Law Com
benefitspro.com

What’s Next for Financial Wellness in 2022

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed many of the economic challenges faced by employees today, and created many new obstacles as well. As a result, a growing number of companies are considering the different financial issues their workers are struggling with and adjusting their benefits packages accordingly. As more employers integrate financial tools into their benefits plans, they need guidance about which programs and benefits to offer. Benefits consultants can expand their roles by helping companies move beyond traditional strategies, and incorporating the latest technological innovations to better inform participant decisions.
ECONOMY
benefitspro.com

Cyber insurance is changing -- now is the time to review your coverage and processes

By June 2021, the total value of suspicious activity associated with ransomware transactions for the year exceeded the total value reported during the entirety of 2020, according to the U.S. Treasury Department. Though standalone cyber insurance policies are new in the industry, they have grown in the last decade to...
ECONOMY
benefitspro.com

Can employers bring women workers back?

It’s no surprise that the pandemic has adversely affected workplace participation for women more than men. Unfortunately, we’re almost two years in and recovery is still very slow — sometimes even completely paused. For example, women experienced no net-new job gains in September of this year, according to the National Women’s Law Center. Since February 2020, women are still short nearly 2.9 million jobs — equalling almost 60% of total job losses.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
benefitspro.com

Looking back on benefits in 2021 and what's ahead for 2022

The COVID-19 pandemic has focused attention on the importance of healthcare and greater emphasis on being prepared for the unexpected. Therefore, it was not a surprise to learn that more people put away money for future medical expenses last year—50 percent versus 41 percent in 2020, according to HSA Bank’s 2021 Health and Wealth Index. The pandemic has disrupted every aspect of American life and highlighted how critical it is to save for future healthcare needs. As the world edges closer towards “normalcy,” Health Saving Accounts (HSAs) as well as an array of other benefits will continue to play an important role in employees’ financial goals and savings.
ECONOMY
ValleyCentral

Passive Income: How to make extra money with little effort

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — While the holidays have left some people in need of money, one RGV financial expert said there are ways to make extra money with hardly any effort. Passive income is essentially income that doesn’t take a lot of time to maintain. One of the most common ways of earning […]
MCALLEN, TX
CBS Chicago

State Farm Hiring 3,400 Employees, Including Some Fully Remote Workers

CHICAGO (CBS) — Don’t delete your Zoom app anytime soon.  More and more people say their employer plans to let them work from home part of the week, even after the pandemic. Morning Insider Tim McNicholas even found a major insurance company hiring remote workers in our area. The morning commute, that finicky keyboard, your nosy desk neighbor. If you’re ready to leave that all in the past, then State Farm talent acquisition specialist Myron Kyser wants to hear from you. “We found that there is an appetite out there for folks to work from home and so we do have some opportunities...
CHICAGO, IL
San Angelo LIVE!

New TurboTax Free Filing Service Guidelines Exclude Some Longtime Tax Payers

ALBANY, NY –– After years of offering free e-file services for millions of Americans, TurboTax's parent company, Intuit, announced it will no longer participate in the Internal Revenue Service free file program. According to the company, they will continue offering a free filing option without participating in the IRS's program. “This decision will allow us to focus on further innovating in ways not allowable under the current Free File guidelines and to better serve the complete financial health of all Americans through all of our products and services, in tax preparation and beyond," said…
INCOME TAX
benefitspro.com

Do you have clients retiring in 2022?

Have you read about “The Great Resignation?” Lots of people are thinking about leaving the workforce or not returning to their previous jobs. Since they aren’t clients or work at a firm with your benefit plan, they might not be an immediate concern. But you have some clients who saved diligently for retirement, others who might be offered early retirement and a few who say: “I’ve turned in my papers. I’m retiring in two months.” There’s an opportunity with these individual clients.
ECONOMY
benefitspro.com

COVID-driven issues worry CEOs, with inflation, labor shortages topping the list

Inflation is second only to labor shortages on the list of top concerns for U.S. CEOs, a new report has found. The C-Suite Outlook 2022 report, published by the Conference Board, surveyed more than 1,600 C-suite executives on a range of concerns and plans for growth. The survey included US executives as well as global business leaders, primarily from four regions: North America, Latin America, Asia, and Europe.
BUSINESS
benefitspro.com

Record number of ACA exchange signups as enrollment ends

Higher subsidies and improved communication boosted Affordable Care Act signups to a record high when enrollment ended on Saturday. More than 14.2 million people purchased plans on exchanges. Ten million people signed up for coverage on the federally run HealthCare.gov, and the others enrolled through state-based exchanges. The administration stepped up its efforts this year to make consumers aware of enhanced subsidies and lower cost-sharing passed under the American Rescue Plan Act.
HEALTH

