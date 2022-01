New laws have been proposed that would help boost the UK’s resilience from cyber attack, following a rise in incidents targeting national infrastructure around the world.The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has unveiled plans to bolster security standards across the country, including improving the way firms report cyber security incidents and setting new qualification standards for those working in the sector to ensure they’re properly equipped to do so.The plans come in response to a number of recent high-profile cyber incidents, including the SolarWinds and Microsoft Exchange Servers attacks, which used vulnerabilities in third-party products used by...

