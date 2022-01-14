Habs fight hard but fall to the Blackhawks in OT

HabsWorld.net -- The battle to climb out of the NHL’s basement was an afternoon affair in Arizona as the Habs got a rare game against the Coyotes on Monday. Montreal welcomed back another veteran as Josh Anderson was placed on the top line next to Nick Suzuki and Mike Hoffman. The second line remained together as Jonathan Drouin played with Rem Pitlick and Christian Dvorak. The third line featured Artturi Lehkonen, Jake Evans, and Joel Armia, which left a kids line of Ryan Poehling and Cole Caufield that was completed by Laurent Dauphin. The blue line saw a similar top-four to last week as Alexander Romanov joined Jeff Petry while David Savard and Ben Chiarot remained together. The final pair was Brett Kulak and Chris Wideman. The biggest surprise likely came in the crease as the Habs opted for young Cayden Primeau, meaning that Samuel Montembeault should be the starter on Tuesday night in Dallas.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO