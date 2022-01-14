ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Habs fight hard but fall to the Blackhawks in OT

By Tom Haapanen
habsworld.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHabsWorld.net -- 12 days off, then the second game in two nights. 50 days since the last win. The eighth game of the current road trip. 32nd of 32 teams in the league standings. Seven players injured, two in COVID protocol, and one suspended. Those were the numbers for the Habs...

www.habsworld.net

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

7 Chicago Blackhawks games are rescheduled — 6 because of COVID postponements — starting Feb. 9 at the Edmonton Oilers

The Chicago Blackhawks will begin making up games postponed because of COVID-19 on Feb. 9, a road date with the Edmonton Oilers. The 7 p.m. matchup at Rogers Place is one of six Hawks games that were shelved earlier this season — and is among seven date changes overall — as the NHL tried to contain the spread of coronavirus infections among players, coaches and staff. Overall, the league set ...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jujhar Khaira
Person
Jeff Petry
Person
Sam Lafferty
Person
Jonathan Drouin
Person
Artturi Lehkonen
Person
Patrick Kane
Person
Ben Chiarot
Person
David Savard
Person
Jonathan Toews
KREX

Francouz steps in, Avs beat Wild in SO, 14th home win in row

DENVER (AP) — A disputed goal, a questionable hit, and a thrilling finish — the Wild-Avalanche rivalry is still going strong after 19 years. Colorado goaltender Pavel Francouz stopped 25 shots in relief of injured Darcy Kuemper and three more in the shootout, and the Avalanche beat Minnesota 4-3 on Monday for its 14th straight […]
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Habs#Covid#Blanc Et Rouge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
habsworld.net

Habs Lose an Ugly Game to Coyotes

HabsWorld.net -- The battle to climb out of the NHL’s basement was an afternoon affair in Arizona as the Habs got a rare game against the Coyotes on Monday. Montreal welcomed back another veteran as Josh Anderson was placed on the top line next to Nick Suzuki and Mike Hoffman. The second line remained together as Jonathan Drouin played with Rem Pitlick and Christian Dvorak. The third line featured Artturi Lehkonen, Jake Evans, and Joel Armia, which left a kids line of Ryan Poehling and Cole Caufield that was completed by Laurent Dauphin. The blue line saw a similar top-four to last week as Alexander Romanov joined Jeff Petry while David Savard and Ben Chiarot remained together. The final pair was Brett Kulak and Chris Wideman. The biggest surprise likely came in the crease as the Habs opted for young Cayden Primeau, meaning that Samuel Montembeault should be the starter on Tuesday night in Dallas.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy