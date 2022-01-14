ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Shoreland Lutheran Looking to Gain Experience

By Daniel Schoettler
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vVx4A_0dmCsc5o00

Story sponsored by

Shoreland Lutheran girls basketball head coach Holly Bahr wants to see her young team learn and gain experience this season. The Pacers currently start three sophomores and are sitting at 4-9 on the season.

“Great group of girls that work hard and are extremely coachable,” Bahr said. “We’re just really inexperienced and really young.”

The leader for the Pacers this season has been sophomore Amanda Heusterberg. She averages a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds and has scored 170 points this season.

“Extremely talented with the ball,” Bahr said of Heusterberg. “Once her confidence gets up to where her ball skill is and her IQ, she will be unstoppable.”

Currently, Martin Luther and Racine Prairie School are at the top of the Metro Classic Conference this season at 12-2 overall with undefeated records. The Pacers sit at the bottom of the conference still looking for a conference win.

“Any team on any given night can beat somebody,” Bahr said of the conference. “I just want my team to learn, get better and enjoy the season.”

Shoreland Lutheran has only three home games left this season as they play eight of the last 11 games on the road. That stretch of road games started with Racine St. Cat’s on Jan. 14.

About Shoreland Lutheran

Shoreland Lutheran High School celebrates its 50th anniversary this 2021-2022 school year. The school is proud of its dynamic academic programming and diverse opportunities for students to discover their spiritual, social, emotional and physical selves. More than 99% of the students participate in one or more extracurricular or co-curricular activities. Shoreland Lutheran is located at 9026 12th St. in Kenosha.

The Wisco Huddle is your connection to statewide high school sports. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with your favorite teams.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Racine County Eye

Flexing muscle: Milwaukee Ronald Reagan rolls over Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South Co-Op 56-34

Impressive was a ready adjective for Milwaukee Ronald Reagan’s 56-34 throttling of Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South Co-Op on January 19 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball. In recent action on January 12, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan faced off against Milwaukee School Of Languages and Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South Co-Op took on Wilmot...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Racine County Eye

Kenosha Bradford explodes on Milwaukee Young Coggs 78-27

Impressive was a ready adjective for Kenosha Bradford’s 78-27 throttling of Milwaukee Young Coggs on January 19 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball. In recent action on January 4, Milwaukee Young Coggs faced off against Reedsville and Kenosha Bradford took on Racine William Horlick on January 14 at Kenosha Bradford High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Kenosha, WI
Racine, WI
Education
City
Racine, WI
Racine, WI
Sports
Racine County Eye

Mequon Homestead cancels check from Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 51-38

Mequon Homestead put together a victorious gameplan to stop Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 51-38 on January 18 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball. In recent action on January 11, Mequon Homestead faced off against Grafton and Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels took on Waukesha Catholic Memorial on January 8 at Waukesha Catholic Memorial High School. Click here for a recap.
MEQUON, WI
Racine County Eye

Whitefish Bay Dominican overpowers Somers Shoreland Lutheran in thorough beating 53-26

Whitefish Bay Dominican left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Somers Shoreland Lutheran 53-26 in Wisconsin girls basketball action on January 18. In recent action on January 10, Somers Shoreland Lutheran faced off against Wind Point The Prairie and Whitefish Bay Dominican took on Greendale Martin Luther on January 11 at Greendale Martin Luther High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
Racine County Eye

Pulaski soars over Manitowoc Lincoln 67-44

Pulaski’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Manitowoc Lincoln 67-44 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on January 18. Recently on January 11 , Manitowoc Lincoln squared up on Sheboygan North in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here. You’re reading a news brief...
PULASKI, WI
Racine County Eye

UW volleyball coach Sheffield earned $100k bonus for winning national championship

Winning a national championship is a dream come true — but for UW coaches, it’s also a big payday. On top of his $362,000 salary, University of Wisconsin-Madison volleyball head coach Kelly Sheffield earned a bonus of about $109,000 bonus for winning the national championship in 2021, plus a bonus of about $18,000 for winning the Big Ten, according to the UW Post Season Bonus Policy.
VOLLEYBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther
Racine County Eye

Adult Summer Softball League Registration Now Open

The City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) has officially opened registration for their Adult Summer Softball League. Women’s Leagues – plays on Mondays and Wednesdays. Men’s Leagues – plays on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Supplied Bats League – plays Thursday nights. Open...
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

Waukesha North survives competitive clash with Oak Creek 65-62

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Waukesha North nabbed it to nudge past Oak Creek 65-62 in Wisconsin boys basketball action on January 19. In recent action on January 8, Waukesha North faced off against Slinger and Oak Creek took on Sussex Hamilton on January 15 at Sussex Hamilton High School. For a full recap, click here.
OAK CREEK, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
729K+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy