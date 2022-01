One of the suspects in the racist murder of Stephen Lawrence has complained he cannot be moved to an open prison after failing to pay £90,000 he made from a £3 million drugs plot.Jamie Acourt 45, was jailed for nine years after spending more than two years on the run, living in Spain under the alias Simon Alfonzo.He is one of five men arrested over the murder of 18-year-old Mr Lawrence, who was stabbed to death in Eltham south-east London on April 22 1993.Only two of the suspects, Gary Dobson and David Norris, have been brought to...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO