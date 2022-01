Have you ever wondered what life would be like for all of us if movies and television shows were not a part of our lives? Well, we don’t even wish to go down that road! Even with all the troubles and anxieties that we all face in our lives, somehow, we find a little window to ourselves that allows us to peek into a world that may not be even be real but sure feels different! Whether it is a horror movie that’s scaring us out of our wits or a funny television sketch that has us rolling with laughter, there are so many ways in which we can switch off our worries and go ahead and binge on movies and shows that help us find our own brand of entertainment. Well, that’s what the world of movies and television is all about and in our series of Top 10 Events This Day in Movie and Television History, we simply try and sum up some of the main events that played a role in the world of entertainment we witness every day. This time around, let’s check out all that there is in store for us from the archives of January 7!

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO