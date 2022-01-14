ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 26, dies after slipping and falling into rock pool in NSW national park

The body of a man has been located following the search of a pool in the Budderoo National Park in NSW, 138 km south of Sydney.

Emergency services were called to the Blue Pool in Missingham Creek near Robertson about 8:30pm on Friday, after reports a 26-year-old man had slipped on some rocks before disappearing below the water.

Local police, SES, Ambulance paramedics and National Parks and Wildlife Service personnel assisted with the search for the man.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jNfd2_0dmCnlZc00
The body of a man has been located following the search of a pool in the Budderoo National Park in NSW, 138 km south of Sydney, in the Blue Pool in Missingham Creek
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qucEP_0dmCnlZc00
Emergency services responded to reports of the man slipping off rocks into the water around 8:30pm on Friday and later found his body at 2:45am on Saturday 

Police divers recovered his body from the water about 2:45am on Saturday.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

