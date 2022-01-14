ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fear Thy Neighbor: How Horror in 2021 Brought Fear Close to Home

By Caitlin Kennedy
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf 2020 was a horror, 2021 was the shitty sequel. For a second year, COVID-19 ravaged the globe taking us through an array of personal horrors – the haunted houses of quarantines, the survival horror of navigating pandemic public life, and variants of the virus popping up like bad villain re-imaginings....

Editorial: How RELIC Harrowingly Depicts Dementia and Anticipatory Grief

Wouldn’t it be nice if there was a universal language for loss? Imagine if in all the letting go, in all the unlearning of what was, there was something to grasp—not only a pattern to comprehend, but a way to understand each other while everything else dissolves? Oh, if we could learn the language. Maybe we’d catch how pain serrates our words before it cuts others. Maybe we too could experience the cathartic and collective wail Midsommar’s Dani felt, that bittersweet mixture of feeling our darkest of feelings without shame and in loving, nurturing hands. If loss had a language, it’d have countless dialects for innumerable sorrows.
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
Distractify

Rapper Sad Frosty's Recent Death Has Left Many Wondering What Happened to Him

The death of prominent musicians is always shocking, and it's especially so when their lives have been cut short. It was recently confirmed that rapper Sad Frosty, who was just 24 years old, died recently. Sad Frosty released music online without the backing of a major label, and the news that he died on Jan. 16 has left many wondering exactly what happened to him.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

Bong Joon Ho, Robert Pattinson Teaming for Warner Bros. Sci-Fi Movie

Parasite Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho has found his next film. The filmmaker will write and direct an untitled sci-fi movie for Warner Bros., with actor Robert Pattinson in talks to star, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The project will be based on Mickey7, a forthcoming novel from author Edward Ashton. Mickey7 is described as Andy Wier’s The Martian meets Blake Crouch’s Dark Matter. It centers on Mickey7, a man on an expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim. This expendable employee takes jobs too risky for anyone else, and when he dies, he regenerates as a clone with most of his memories...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Amid Real Housewives Controversy, Mary Crosby's Estranged Parents Break Silence With Some Wild Claims

Mary Cosby has headlined the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City for two seasons now. But she might not be asked back for a third after skipping the latest reunion taping. According to franchise EP and reunion host Andy Cohen, her absence was due to her not feeling the “gratitude” amidst the racial controversy and fan backlash surrounding her. In the latest turn of events, though, it's Cosby's estranged parents that have broken their silence with some pretty wild claims regarding their reality star offspring.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
iheart.com

Teacher says she was fired for not meowing at student who identifies as cat

A substitute teacher says she was canned for not “identifying” with all of her students, including a young boy who claims to be a cat. In a TikTok video, a woman going by the handle @crazynamebridgetmichael claims she was let go for not meowing back at a student, who then stormed out of the classroom.
ANIMALS
The Hollywood Reporter

Glen Powell, Chris Morgan Team for Sci-Fi Action-Thriller ‘Deputy X’ at Universal (Exclusive)

Actor Glen Powell has teamed up with Fast & Furious writer-producer Chris Morgan for Deputy X, a sci-fi action-thriller set up at Universal Pictures. Powell will star and helped come up with the idea and concept for the project, which is intended to be a high-concept franchise starter for the actor. Morgan, who has a long-standing relationship with the studio thanks to his work as writer and producer on seven of its Fast movies, will produce along with Ainsley Davies, the head of development at his Chris Morgan Productions. Jack Paglen, whose previous credits include Transcendence starring Johnny Depp and Alien: Covenant, will...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Heat’ Fans Rejoice: Michael Mann & Meg Gardiner Novel ‘Heat 2’ Has August 9 Pub Date And Will Detail Lives Of Characters Before & After 1995 Crime Classic

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Mann is ready to rip on Heat 2, a novel he has written with Edgar-winner Meg Gardiner that expands the tapestry of his 1995 crime classic film. The surprise here: the novel coming August 9 from William Morrow through the HarperCollins-based Michael Mann Books imprint will tell an original story about the lives of the characters in that movie both before and after the events depicted in the movie. (Watch the book’s trailer, accompanied by Moby’s ‘God Moving Over the Face of the Water,’ the famed final music that plays at the film’s end). To those like myself who’ve...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Fast And Furious’ Ludacris And The Rock Have A Sweet Exchange Over His New Netflix Series

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has had a bumpy relationship with the Fast & Furious franchise, to say the least. That doesn’t mean the Red Notice star hasn’t been supportive of his former cast-mates, though. Fellow franchise star Ludacris got to witness this firsthand, as Johnson showered some love on the rapper’s new Netflix series. And the shout-out subsequently led to a sweet exchange between the former co-stars.
MUSIC
Deadline

Universal Sets Blumhouse-Atomic Monster Allison Williams Movie ‘M3GAN’ For MLK Weekend 2023

Universal, Blumhouse,  Atomic Monster and Divide/Conquer AI thriller M3GAN, starring Allison Williams, will hit theaters on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Uni already had the date reserved with Warner Bros also having an untitled movie and Sony with J.C. Chandor’s Kraven the Hunter already on that weekend. Directed by Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) with a script by Akela Cooper (Malignant, The Nun 2) based on a story by James Wan, the pic follows Williams who plays Gemma, a brilliant roboticist at a toy company who uses artificial intelligence to develop, M3GAN, a life-like doll programmed to be a kid’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. After unexpectedly gaining custody of her orphaned niece, Gemma enlists the help of the M3GAN prototype – a decision that has unimaginable consequences. Ronny Chieng (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Crazy Rich Asians) also stars. Jason Blum and Wan produced the movie. Michael Clear and Judson Scott are EPs for Wan’s Atomic Monster. Blumhouse’s Ryan Turek is an EP. Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath are EPs for Divide/Conquer. Mark Katchur and Williams are also EPs.
MOVIES

