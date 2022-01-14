Is Guild Wars 2 free to play? Expansion prices & End of Dragons

An upcoming publication finally gives Dungeons & Dragons players the option to build a hamster character. Plot Hooks, a tabletop roleplaying game creation network, has launched a Kickstarter for Disaster Hamsters 2, a new 5E compatible supplement that provides a campaign setting and adventure featuring sentient animals. In Disaster Hamsters 2, players will create a party of sentient hamsters who explore the Sanctuary, a realm created by a nefarious scientist and ruled over by Snuggles, a cat spliced with red dragon DNA. The new book contains both rules for creating a hamster character for Fifth Edition Dungeons & Dragons, a full description of the Sanctuary, and a Level 1-3 adventure that leads players on the road to a showdown with Snuggles.
