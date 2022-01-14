Is Guild Wars 2 free to play? Expansion prices & End of Dragons

How do you find and free all dragons in God of War? One of the Favors in God of War involves finding and freeing three dragons located around Midgard. Not only will you need to locate these reptiles, but you’ll also need to free them from the mythical noose around their neck. To do this you’ll need to destroy three stone pedestals which are typically situated within the dragon’s vicinity. As part of our God of War guide, we're going to explain how to find and free all dragons.

