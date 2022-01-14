ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin price will hit $100k this year but it has "stratospheric" potential (Pt. 1/2)

By Kitco News
kitco.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistory has shown that every fiat currency has lost almost all its value over time. The U.S. dollar will likely suffer a similar fate, but there is an answer to dollar debasement, said Roy Niederhoffer, president and founder of R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management. R. G. Niederhoffer Capital’s flagship...

Indian gold demand remains firm according to the WGC

(Kitco News) - The Indian CEO of the World Gold Council (WGC) has been on the wires discussing his thoughts on the Indian gold market. P.R. Somasundaram said that demand was affected by the pandemic due to lockdowns and the lack of weddings but there has been an increase in demand.
WORLD
Silver could be the primary market over gold ahead

Other than a slight downward tilt on the charts, the gold market lacks definitive sentiment this morning, and silver is clearly outperforming gold on the upside. On the other hand, we suspect higher Treasury yields overnight have increased resistance hanging over the gold market. In a minor supply-side negative, gold producer Centamin saw its quarterly gold production jump 58%, but its full-year output target remained within its range of expectations. Unfortunately for the bull camp, the gold market has yet to embrace and consistently benefit from the expanding inflation story line, with gold this morning showing very little reaction to a 30-year high in UK consumer prices. However, a moderate portion of the trade remains confident in the US Fed and other central banks’ capacity to control inflation through tightening policy and/or higher rates. Over the past four sessions, expectations for the number of US rate hikes this year have increased from three to four, and that has provided a lift to the Dollar Index. Therefore, the gold bulls are probably facing two sustainable bearish outside-market negatives, rising rates and a stronger dollar. In the near term, we see gold continuing to trade in sync with Treasury prices, especially as Fed dialogue contributes to ideas that a rate hike will come sooner rather. The bull camp should be disappointed with gold failing to benefit from another surge higher in crude oil prices this morning. Many traders feel the gains are accelerating and potentially entrenching inflation into the world economy. Unfortunately for the bull camp, the trade thinks the Fed has ultimate control over inflation and can stop the music when it feels the time is right. It has been rare for silver to dramatically outperform gold, but that is what is happening this week, in a sign that it could be waking from its multi-year slumber. Even the technical picture has shifted upward in silver with yesterday's sharp rally forged on a jump in trading volume to the highest level since November 26 and the market adding to those gains this morning. While we need more evidence, it is possible that silver has become a responsive physical commodity capable of drafting lift from surging oil prices. With the higher high overnight and the highest price since November 23, March Silver looks to be on track to regain $24.00 in the sessions ahead.
BUSINESS
U.S. dollar slips, but outlook stays positive; sterling rises after UK data

NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The dollar on Wednesday slid from one-week highs hit a day earlier, with U.S. Treasury yields retreating as well after hitting roughly two-year highs on 2-year and 10-year notes, but the greenback remains well-supported, as investors prepared for a widely expected interest rate increase in March.
BUSINESS
Wall Street sell-off deepens, Nasdaq confirms correction

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Wednesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq confirming a correction, after a diverse set of corporate earnings and as investors continued to worry about higher U.S. Treasury yields and the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy. The Nasdaq ended down over 10% from...
STOCKS
The Independent

UK inflation hits near-30 year high as food prices surge

Britain’s rate of inflation has rocketed to its highest level for nearly 30 years as the cost-of-living squeeze intensifies, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation jumped from 5.1% in November to 5.4% in December – the highest since March 1992, when it stood at 7.1%.Most economists had expected inflation of 5.2% in December.The ONS said inflation was pushed higher by food and non-alcoholic drinks prices last month, with costs also rising for restaurants and hotels, furniture and household goods, as well as clothing and footwear.The inflation rate rose again at the...
BUSINESS
Gold and silver continue to torture traders

Many times, we have written about the pattern of consolidation, which is also known as the greatest time of uncertainty. No markets have been more uncertain than Gold and Silver for the past few months. Consolidation will bring a new trend; the only question is when. We know that a...
MARKETS

